OTC Cough, Cold, and Allergy Medicine Market To Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of OTC Cough, Cold, and Allergy Medicine to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, OTC Cough, Cold, and Allergy Medicine market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the OTC Cough, Cold, and Allergy Medicine market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of OTC Cough, Cold, and Allergy Medicine market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of OTC Cough, Cold, and Allergy Medicine. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of OTC Cough, Cold, and Allergy Medicine Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of OTC Cough, Cold, and Allergy Medicine, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of OTC Cough, Cold, and Allergy Medicine Market.

Market Snapshot

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global OTC cough, cold, and allergy medicine market was valued at around US$ 35 Bn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.5% through 2031. Demand for bronchodialators is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. Overall, the worldwide OTC cough, cold, and allergy medicine market is projected to expand 1.7X over the decade.

Market Size Value in 2020 US$ 35 Bn Market Forecast Value for 2031 US$ 60 Bn Projected Global Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 5.5% CAGR Share of Top 5 Companies 40%

Key Segments in OTC Cough, Cold, and Allergy Medicine Industry Research

· Drug Type

OTC Antihistamine OTC Expectorants OTC Bronchodialators OTC Antibiotics



· OTC Channel

Sales of OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicines via Pharmacies Drug Store Sales of OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicines Modern Trade Sales of OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicines Online Sales of OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicines



· Dosage

OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Capsules OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Liquid OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Tablets OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Lozenges Others OTC Liquid Cough, Cold & Allergy Solutions OTC Liquid Cough, Cold & Allergy Drops OTC Liquid Cough, Cold & Allergy Granules OTC Liquid Cough, Cold & Allergy Syrup OTC Liquid Cough, Cold & Allergy Pills



· Application

OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicines for Babies OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicines for Adults OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicines for School-age Children



Competitive Landscape

The market is hugely competitive with a number of top OTC cough, cold, and allergy medicine manufacturers. Few major players currently dominate the market in terms of revenue share.

Personalized patient care and access to complete end-to-end medical device products and services are now available from healthcare service providers and top companies in the OTC cough, cold & allergy medicine market.

Mid-size and smaller businesses, on the other hand, are expanding their market presence by introducing new products at lower prices, thanks to technological advancements and product innovation.

According to the survey data, majority of people around the world want their cough, cold, and allergy remedies to be more effective and safe. Growing consumer awareness of these products has also driven market growth.

Furthermore, increased market competition leads to the development of products with improved effectiveness and a variety of safe ingredients. Government initiatives, growing adoption of innovative products, and improved healthcare facilities are expected to fuel OTC cough, cold, and allergy medicine market growth over the decade.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global OTC cough, cold, and allergy medicine market to top US$ 60 Bn by 2031.

Bronchodialators projected to reach valuation of around US$ 25 Bn by 2031.

Antihistamine projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in APEJ holds share of more than 40%.

Market in South Korea expected to reach valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2031.

Market in Australia to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Increasing investments by public and government bodies in the healthcare sector, higher availability of a wide range of products, and easy access to self-administered drugs for minor allergies and illnesses are positively impacting sales of OTC cough, cold, and allergy medicines,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

