Soy Protein Hydrolysate Market To Witness Surge in Demand Owing To Rising (use Adoption) : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The global soy protein hydrolysate market is projected to embark on a positive growth trajectory, clocking a CAGR worth 5% across the 2021-2031 forecast period. As of 2021, Fact.MR anticipates sales of soy protein hydrolysates to be valued at over US$ 1 Bn, expected to further reach US$ 1.64 Bn by the end of the aforementioned decade.

Market Size (2021) US$ 1.01 Bn Projected Market Forecast Value by 2031 US$ 1.64 Bn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 5%

Key Segments Covered

Form Dry Soy Protein Hydrolysate Liquid Soy Protein Hydrolysate

Application Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Functional Foods Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Bakery & Confectionery Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Pharmaceuticals Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Cosmetics & Personal Care Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Fertilizers Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Other Applications

Function Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Nutrients Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Emulsifiers Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Fat & Water Absorbents Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Texturants Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Other Functions



Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of soy protein hydrolysate emphasize on forging collaborative and acquisition agreements with existing small, medium and large scale market players so as to enhance their brand outreach. Moreover, several players are also reliant on introducing new product lines. Notable developments in the industry as follows:

In July 2021, Archer Daniels Midland announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Sojaprotein, a leading European provider of non-GMO soy ingredients. This acquisition is likely to build on Archer Daniels recent foray into alternative proteins, including its soy protein complex in Campo Grande, Brazil; its new pea protein plant in Enderlin, North Dakota and its PlantPlus Foods joint venture among others.

In September 2021, Abbott Nutrition announced the launch of plant-based protein and organic food ingredients for people who rely on feeding tubes with the relaunch of its PediaSure Harvest and the launch of Ensure Harvest products. The Harvest products are made with organic fruits and vegetables, including pureed mango, spinach, pumpkin, banana, and carrot juice concentrate. Harvest can be used as sole-source nutrition or as a supplement to meet daily nutrition requirements.

