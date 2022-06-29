The Global Amino Acid-Based Formula Market Amassed Revenue Worth US$ 738.4 Mn In 2022

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Amino Acid-Based Formula Market Size (2020) US$ 738.4 Mn Market Forecasted Value (2031) US$ 1.36 Bn Global Market Growth Rate 7.4% CAGR Market Share of Tier-I Amino Acid-Based Formula Manufacturers 75%



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global amino acid formula market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2031

Growing-up milk formula captures nearly 45% of the global market, and is set to create an opportunity over US$ 265 Mn over the next ten years

One of the fastest-growing segments in the is the 4-7 age group, and the segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR 7.8% over the forecast period

East Asia holds a leading share in the global amino acid formula market, of which, China accounts for the most demand, followed by South Korea.

First age milk formula holds over 20% of the overall market in terms revenue.

“Specialty infant milk formula is emerging at a specular rate and is anticipated to hold a significant market share,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive landscape

The report reveals that top manufacturers of Amino acid formula include Neocate, Abbott, Ausnutria, Nestle, Mead Johnson, and Aptamil.

Key amino acid-based formula brands are focusing on increasing their market share in the Asia Pacific and European markets through joint ventures and entering into strategic partnerships with regional players and investment groups.

On the other hand, regional market players are focusing on forging long-term relationships with prominent distributor and pharmaceutical companies to sustain continuous revenue flow. In addition, global and domestic manufacturers are focusing on adopting an alternative way of selling, such as online channels, to gain more coverage in the marketplace.

Amino Acid-Based Formula Industry Research Key Segments

By Product Type Follow-on Milk Formula Specialty Infant Milk Formula Growing-Up Milk Formula Others

By Type Lactose Amino Acid-Based Formula Lactose-FreeAmino Acid-Based Formula

By Point of Sale Prescription-Based Sales of Amino Acid-Based Formula Over-the-Counter (OTC)Sale ofAmino Acid-Based Formula

By Age Group Amino Acid-Based Formula for 0-3 Months Amino Acid-Based Formula for 4-7 Months Amino Acid-Based Formula for 8-12 Months Amino Acid-Based Formula for 12 Months & Above

By Sales Channel Offline Sales of Amino Acid-Based Formula Super and Hyper Markets Specialty Outlets Pharmacy Stores Others Online Sales of Amino Acid-Based Formula Direct Sales Third Party E-Commerce Sales



