Increasing Cases Of Orthopaedic Diseases Is Expected To The Open Doors For Many Untapped Opportunities For Arthroscopic Shavers Market

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for arthroscopic shavers is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 1.8 Mn in 2021, and rise at a CAGR of around 5.6% through the end of 2031.

Joints are a complex structure that provide stability to body structure and play a vital role in our everyday body movements. Some disorders disturb the balance stress distribution within joints, resulting in functional impairment. Arthroscopic shavers are used to bring back the distribution of tension between joints.

Micro-traumas are difficult to treat effectively with typical orthopedic surgery, and the recovery time is lengthy. Arthroscopic surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that involves just a small incision, resulting in less stress and scarring, and has a faster recovery period and fewer complications than traditional surgery. As a result, healthcare organizations across the globe are focusing on research & development activities to develop advanced medical technology for minimally invasive surgical treatments, and this, in turn, is expected to boost demand for arthroscopic shavers over the coming years.

Heighted concerns regarding spread of infection have resulted in surge in demand for disposable arthroscopic shavers. Manufacturers are providing disposable arthroscopic shavers in most common sizes for the shoulders and knees in packs of multiple blades. These affordable shavers can help in avoiding contamination during surgery. As such, manufacturers are widening their portfolios with such affordable disposable arthroscopic shavers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The North America market is estimated to be valued at over US$ 1 Bn by 2031.

Europe is estimated to be valued at US$ 377 Mn by 2031.

Strong production footprint of key market participants in the U.S. has made it hold the largest market share of 73.4% in North America.

The arthroscopic shavers market is segmented based on application, where shoulder repair holds high share of 20.2% and is set to witness a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

“Key market players are turning their focus towards manufacturing technologically advanced solutions. Through 2031, major companies are anticipated to use various marketing methods such as acquisitions, product innovation, and new product developments to increase their presence and build a big client base,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Get More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the demand for arthroscopic shavers, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031.

Key Segments Covered in Arthroscopic Shavers Industry Survey

Arthroscopic Shavers Market by Product Type Control Systems Shaver Hand-pieces Accessories Others

Arthroscopic Shavers Market by End User Arthroscopic Shavers for Hospitals Arthroscopic Shavers for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Arthroscopic Shavers for Orthopedic Clinics

Arthroscopic Shavers Market by Application Arthroscopic Shavers for Knee Repair Arthroscopic Shavers for Shoulder Repair Arthroscopic Shavers for Hip Repair Others

Arthroscopic Shavers Market by Region North America Arthroscopic Shavers Market Latin America Arthroscopic Shavers Market Europe Arthroscopic Shavers Market East Asia Arthroscopic Shavers Market South Asia Arthroscopic Shavers Market Oceania Arthroscopic Shavers Market MEA Arthroscopic Shavers Market



