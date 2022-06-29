Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period ( 2022 – 2031 )

According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, the global decabromodiphenyl ether market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% between 2021 and 2031, reaching US$ 400 Mn by the end of the said forecast period. Flame retardants such as decabromodiphenyl ether are becoming a required component in many polymer-based industries and the manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment.

Historical data points out that the market registered steady expansion, clocking a CAGR of almost 4% from 2016 to 2020. By the end of the said historical period, the market was valued at US$ 270 Mn. Contractions were experienced in the initial half of 2020, attributed to stringent lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Fortunately, high demand for advanced flame retardants across such important settings as hospitals and clinics sustained production levels to a significant extent.

Due to amplifying demand for high-performance chemicals in several end-use verticals such as construction, electrical and electronics, and plastics, the market for decabromodiphenyl ethers will see steady growth. High textile output from key regions such as Asia will stimulate demand for decabromodiphenyl ether to prevent fire accidents during the production process.

Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the decabromodiphenyl ether market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering decabromodiphenyl ether.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the decabromodiphenyl ether market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the decabromodiphenyl ether market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

In Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape:

TOSOH Corporation, ICL-IP Europe, SULI Co. Ltd., Shouguang Weidong Chemical, Toronto Research Chemicals, Wingar Fengtai Chemical, Acuro, Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co. Ltd, and AccuStandard are some prominent decabromodiphenyl ether manufacturers.

ICL-IP, a prominent chemicals and minerals manufacturer, produces a range of sustainable polymeric flame retardants, which include a broad range of material, including hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD) and decabromodiphenyl ether

Likewise, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. offers decabromodiphenyl ether (C12Br10O) and decabromodiphenyl ether-13C12 (13C12Br10O) to be used as flame retardants in plastics/polymers/composites

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Decabromodiphenyl Ether Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Decabromodiphenyl Ether market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Decabromodiphenyl Ether market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Decabromodiphenyl Ether Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Decabromodiphenyl Ether Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Decabromodiphenyl Ether Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Decabromodiphenyl Ether Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Decabromodiphenyl Ether: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Decabromodiphenyl Ether sales.

Key Segments Covered In Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market:

Purity Grade 83% Purity Grade Decabromodiphenyl Ether 97% Purity Grade Decabromodiphenyl Ether

Material Polyolefin Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polyvinylchloride Decabromodiphenyl Ether Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polyurethane Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polypropylene Decabromodiphenyl Ether

End Use Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Building & Construction Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Electronics & Electrical Equipment Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Automotive & Transportation Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Textiles Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Other End Uses



