First Street Place Offers Independent Living Near East Carolina University

Greenville, North Carolina, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — First Street Place is pleased to announce that they offer independent living near East Carolina University. The off-campus housing complex offers students the enjoyable lifestyle they want while staying close to campus for a comfortable college experience.

At First Street Place, students can choose to live with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Studio apartments are available for students wishing to live alone, while two and three-bedroom options are available. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water. Reserved parking, balconies, and pool views are available for an additional monthly fee.

First Street Place features various amenities to make student living more enjoyable, including a resort-style pool, a grilling station, a 24-hour fitness center, and a community clubhouse. The pet-friendly housing complex is just minutes from campus with a convenient shuttle service for transportation between home and school.

Anyone interested in learning about the independent living options can find out more by visiting the First Street Place website or calling 1-252-248-3198.

Company: First Street Place

Address: 400 W 1st Street

City: Greenville

State: NC

Zip code: 27834

Telephone number: 1-252-248-3198