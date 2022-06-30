Z Islander Offers Students an Independent Lifestyle Close to Campus

Bryan, Texas, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Islander is pleased to announce that they offer students attending Texas A&M University an independent lifestyle close to the campus. Students can enjoy a better quality of life while staying close enough to attend classes and on-campus activities at an affordable price.

AT Z Islander, students will find several floor plans to accommodate their needs, including studio and one-bedroom apartments for those who prefer to live alone. Residents can share two, three, and four-bedroom units to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water. Covered parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

Z Islander has created a comfortable environment that allows students to get more out of their college experiences. The housing complex offers a resort-style pool with a tanning deck, basketball and sand volleyball courts, hammocks, a fire pit, a 24-hour fitness center, and a clubhouse with billiards and shuffleboard. The pet-friendly apartments provide an on-site dog park for exercise, and social events occur throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the independent lifestyle can find out more by visiting the Z Islander website or calling 1-979-289-1528.

About Z Islander: Z Islander is an off-campus housing complex near Texas A&M University to provide students with an independent lifestyle close to campus. Each person signs a separate contract for a per-person rental rate to eliminate worries about roommates who can’t pay their share. Students can enjoy all the amenities to enhance their college experiences.

