The Verge Offers Student Living Across the Street from Campus

Oxford, Ohio, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Verge is pleased to announce that they provide student living options across the street from the Miami University campus. Students enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle with convenient access to classes and on-campus activities.

At The Verge, students can choose two, three, and four-bedroom housing configurations to share with friends or meet random students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water. Reserved parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

The Verge provides an exciting living environment with access to various community amenities, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a community clubhouse with gaming, a coffee bar, and private study rooms. The pet-friendly apartments make it easy for students to bring their pets, and social events occur throughout the year for residents and their friends. Students have the advantage of 24-hour on-site management to take care of issues promptly.

Anyone interested in learning about the convenient student living can find out more by visiting The Verge website or calling 1-513-452-5568.

About The Verge: The Verge is an off-campus housing complex across the street from Miami University. Students can live in comfortable two, three, and four-bedroom apartments with friends or other students for an independent lifestyle close to campus. The per-person rental rate eliminates concerns over roommates who can’t pay their share.

Company: The Verge

State: 945 Arrowhead Dr.

City: Oxford

State: OH

Zip code: 45056

Telephone number: 1-513-452-5568