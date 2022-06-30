Future Electronics Wins u-blox Global Demand Creation Distributor of the Year Award for 2021

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has been awarded Global Demand Creation Distributor of the Year for 2021 by u-blox, a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services.

“We are thrilled to receive such a prestigious award, and the entire Future Connectivity Solutions team is extremely proud to be recognized for our efforts,” said Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice President, Future Connectivity Solutions. “With hard work, commitment to customers and collaboration with the u-blox teams, we have seen unprecedented growth in both sales and demand creation metrics.”

The award was presented to Matthew Rotholz and Remy Bhilotra of Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas last month. Representing u-blox were Markus Schaefer, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing and Chris Corrado, Vice President, Global Distribution.

Future Electronics was recognized as the leading demand creation distributor globally, with clear and demonstrated results in driving new business opportunities for u-blox while effectively supporting their customers’ needs throughout 2021.

u‑blox is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost effectively. The company is headquartered in Thalwil, Switzerland, and has offices in Europe, Asia, and the United States.

For more information, and to order from the complete line of u-blox products, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

Tel: 514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

