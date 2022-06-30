INSTADISPATCH SOFTWARE UPDATE: JUNE 2022

London, UK, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — We are excited to announce the release of InstaDispatch, featuring new and expanded functionality.

Keep reading to find out what our hard-working team have been up to in this release cycle!

iPAD Responsive: InstaDispatch Dispatcher login is now adaptable to iPAD screen. Now Dispatchers can create jobs, assign routes to the driver, track drivers, check and see shipment details from iPAD.