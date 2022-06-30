INSTADISPATCH SOFTWARE UPDATE: JUNE 2022

Posted on 2022-06-30

London, UK, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — We are excited to announce the release of InstaDispatch, featuring new and expanded functionality.

Keep reading to find out what our hard-working team have been up to in this release cycle!

iPAD Responsive: InstaDispatch Dispatcher login is now adaptable to iPAD screen. Now Dispatchers can create jobs, assign routes to the driver, track drivers, check and see shipment details from iPAD.

Drop Shipment Status on the Map : Check the real-time status of an individual Drop on the Map.

Take Action on individual drops on the Map: Now dispatchers can take action on an individual drop on the Map View by selecting the drop.

Select All Drops On the Route Cluster Box : Now Dispatchers can select all the drops in the route box by selecting this option.

New Filter options on the Routing Page: Dispatchers can filter results on the routing page by Postcode, City, Customer and Booking Date on both Grid and Map View.

Introduced New booking screen for Next day Shipment on Dispatcher Login:  https://route.instadispatch.com/#/quote-and-book

Delivery Reschedule Notification: Get customer availability confirmation & delivery rescheduling notification before each delivery at the following events:

  • Booking confirm
  • Collection Success
  • Scanned in warehouse(open unload scan, unload finished route on collected)
  • On Saving Route routes (planning)
