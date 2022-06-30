Arya Cup 2018: State Level Inter-Engineering college Sports Tournament

Jaipur, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Physical education is considered as the most fundamental part of overall education of children. Sport activities play a major role while offering wide range of physical activities which benefits and creates enjoyment for the students. For this, Arya College of Engineering and IT is going to organize State Level Inter-Engineering College Sports Tournament from 10th to 16th February, 2018 for Cricket and 16th to 18th February, 2018 for Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Badminton, Table-Tennis and Chess. Students from various Engineering Colleges will take active participation in these indoor and outdoor games. These sports activities will increase physical competence, self-responsibility, health-related fitness and enjoyment of various physical activities for all the students so that they can remain physically active for the entire life. These programs can provide several benefits to the students, team members and other staff members.

The sport event or the Arya cup will offer wide variety of physical activities where each and every individual will be given a chance to remain fit by performing them so that they can compete with the students of other colleges and can win the competition. Special safety ways have been created for the participants so that they could not get any physical or mental harm. Special experts are hired for their guidance and direction in the chosen activities. This leads to the generation of optimum condition related to fitness health which includes agility acceptance, strength and relaxation from stress and tensions. Students from all disciplines are allowed to participate in the Arya Cup. Special opportunities have been given to students to lead the competition and marked their names in the history of sporty events held at Colleges. Sports can inculcate a sense of overall personality development among the students.

Each of the activity has their group leader who will manage everything in the game along with its rules and regulations. This event will help in creating or producing National as well as International players by providing hi-tech sports facilities to the students. It also offers a great platform where students can participate in different events and can make college proud.

