Belling Introduces Smart Programmable Pressure Cooker

Victoria, Australia, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The survey found that many parents have less than one hour each day to spend doing something they love. Of those surveyed, 86% said if given more time would make healthier meals for their family without sacrificing flavour to accommodate the hectic schedule most people work toward these days!

Cook like a pro with Belling’s range of high-quality Kitchen Cookers that are fully featured to enjoy the benefits of multi-cavity cooking, including 4 independent ovens! Belling appliances are crafted with quality in mind. The foundation of Charles Belling’s company is to bring the highest quality and reliable kitchen experience for every modern touch and personal choice.

They’ll provide you endless entertainment and great food throughout your life’s moments, so go ahead – serve yourself! With huge capacities and easy cleaning and maintenance, you won’t have any trouble making great food for your friends.

“Founder Charles Belling says ‘You can’t beat a Belling’, and this statement remains true today”.

The Belling oven is the best in its category, and thousands of customers agree! This brand won the 2019/20 Finder Retail Awards with 100% recommendation from survey respondents. Belling’s range is as diverse and personal to you as a kitchen appliance. Whether it’s the colour or design choice that will wow your family & friends, They have stunning products like Stove Freestanding built for lasting style with the ability to be both fashionable AND functional!

About Belling:

Belling has been a household name in the UK for decades, and it’s easy to see why. Four generations of families have grown up with Bellings cookers right next door! Belling has continued to be a favourite among British families for generations! The company has made many contributions that are still used today. We understand that you want to buy with confidence, which is why we stand by our products. Our domestic warranty includes parts and labour for up-to five years on selected appliances! We’re confident you’ll be pleased with your new appliance.

We’ve consistently stayed true to Charles’ vision for the company, focusing on producing innovative and high-quality products. We focus on producing high-quality goods with an eye for detail to ensure they meet international standards – all while remaining proudly British, Proudly standing behind this product 100%.

If you’re looking for traditional Home Cookers, then our product ranges are exactly what you are after. We’ve packed this one full of innovative technologies designed to enhance the cooking experience and make it as easy on yourself (and hungry family members) in the process!

The Belling’s contact:

Address:

The Kitchen Appliance Showroom VIC

1/239 Ferntree Gully Rd, Mount Waverley VIC 3179

Customer care: 1800 444 357

General enquiries: 1300 556 816

Website: https://www.belling.com.au/en-au