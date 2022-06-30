BizKonnect’s Actionable Organization Charts become easier to approach Fortune 500 companies

Pune, Maharashtra, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — There is a huge opportunity for B2B marketers to explore and crack down quality leads. Fortune 500 companies are showing trust in SMBs to address their challenges and requirements. Sales intelligence experts assist marketers by providing them with actionable org charts of their prospecting Fortune 500 companies. These org charts have become an ideal tool to incorporate hierarchy insights and pave the “best path of sale”.

Actionable insights provided by these org charts include job title, job role, responsibilities, reporting structure, contact details, etc. Thus, this has been immensely helpful for marketers. It gives a virtual overview of the target company’s relationship dynamics, enabling marketers to strategize a personalized approach. It allows marketers with ‘multiple entry points,’ ensuring that they are not stuck in case any of the ‘connection leaves or are not showing interest. Actionable org charts built by sales intelligence experts are known for providing all the crucial details. So, marketers can expand their reach-out and convey how they can add tremendous value to their target companies. The inbox of all Fortune 500 company decision-makers & stakeholders is usually full of solution options for their requirements. Therefore, one needs to correctly leverage the data points for pitching the right & unique message, deciding the time to connect, and more. To explore more about actionable organization charts, visit Fortune500konnect or email info@bizkonnect.com. They are also available on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About The Company

“BizKonnect is a global sales intelligence solution provider for global businesses across the industry verticals. There are three primary offerings – contact lists as per target profile, Account Maps of large enterprises and Theme based Email campaigns for lead generation. The email campaign solution is primarily useful for startups and SMEs for their lead generation. The account maps are used by marketing and ABM teams to strategically go after the larger enterprises. Bizkonnect helps to implement Account Based Marketing at scale. With its company database of 20+ million global companies, BizKonnect is a trusted partner for several small/medium/large/enterprise sales and marketing teams.”

About Fortune500konnect:

Fortune500konnect is a Bizkonnect portal that lists account maps and organization charts of Fortune500 companies. It enables Sales, Marketing, and Account Management teams to navigate across all the other business units of bigger enterprises and get more business unless one approaches the account strategically and leverages sales intelligence. These charts help to implement account-based marketing (ABM) at scale and are tailor-made, providing pertinent insights and contact information to ensure faster closures and quality leads, especially for those targeting Fortune 500 companies.

Contact:

Phone Number: +91-8793000125

Company Email ID: info@bizkonnect.com

Website: https://fortune500konnect.bizkonnect.com/