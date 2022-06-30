LeCesse Development Corp. breaks ground on third community in southeast Orlando

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —The final piece of a planned development in southeast Orlando will soon be put into place. LeCesse Development Corporation, a national multifamily developer, recently broke ground on TRIO at JubiLee Park.

TRIO is the third and final phase of a planned development off South Goldenrod Road, following Cortland JubiLee Park and BellaNova at JubiLee Park. The development is less than three miles from the Orlando International Airport.

TRIO will have 292 units, including studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom options. The community will include three four-story, elevator-serviced buildings, along with detached garages for rent. The units will feature the upscale amenities residents have come to expect, including spacious, open floor plans, quality finishes like quartz countertops and wood-style plank flooring, and modern features like smart locks and WiFi-enabled thermostats.

TRIO at JubiLee Park will also feature a luxury amenity package, including a 11,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fully equipped fitness center, game room, coworking space and community kitchen and a luxury outdoor pool, cabanas, fire pits, dog park and more.

“At LeCesse, we have always been focused not just on building needed housing in the areas where we work, but in building true communities,” said Caleb Keenan, COO of LeCesse Development. “Cortland JubiLee Park and BellaNova at JubiLee Park are already great examples of that, and we can’t wait to see TRIO at JubiLee Park complete this development.”

In addition to top-notch amenities, TRIO’s location allows for the ultimate ease of residents. It is located within an easy drive of the bustling Lake Nona area, as well as three major expressways. TRIO is also minutes from major grocers including Publix and Aldi. Other nearby retail and dining options include Walmart, HomeGoods, Bealls, Starbucks, Chipotle and more.

The development is an extension of LeCesse’s work in Florida as a whole. The company aims to build 5,000 units in the next five years and is well on its way.

TRIO is slated to open in Fall 2023. The architect of the project is FORUM Architecture out of Altamonte Springs. The general contractor is Roger B. Kennedy Construction out of Altamonte Springs. The civil engineer is Florida Engineering Group of Orlando. Financing will be provided by Western-Southern Financial Group and Famlee Investment Company.

For more information about LeCesse Development Corp., visit www.lecesse.com.

For renderings of the project, click here.

About LeCesse Development Corp.

LeCesse Development is a nationally recognized multifamily investment firm that has developed over 20,000 units since its founding in 1952. Based in Orlando, FL, LeCesse specializes in the development, construction, and ownership of multifamily communities in growth markets throughout the Eastern United States. For more information, visit www.lecesse.com.

Media Contact

William Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com