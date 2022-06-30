Future Electronics Wins MCC’s Outstanding Channel Partner Award for 2021

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won Outstanding Channel Partner for 2021 from Micro Commercial Components, a manufacturer of high-quality electronic products.

“We are very grateful to receive this award from MCC in recognition of our achievements over the course of 2021,” said Anthony Alberga, Corporate Vice President, Marketing at Future Electronics. “We continue to grow our partnership with MCC and expect another strong performance in 2022.”

The award was presented to Future Electronics by Pamela Cheng, MCC’s Corporate Vice President and General Manager, at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas last month.

“Our global channel partners are an integral part of MCC’s continue growth and success, and Future Electronics especially has been a key contributor to MCC’s digital transformation journey,” said Pamela Cheng. “We successfully launched our global channel management system and design registration program earlier this year, and Future Electronics was a collaborative partner throughout the project. These programs allow us to better serve our join customers. Thank you, Future Electronics’ team, for your partnership!”

MCC has extensive experience in the manufacturing and delivery of high-quality products, including an extensive marketing and sales network throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

For more information, and to order from the complete line of MCC products, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

