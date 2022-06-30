Wild Woman Journey Through the Chakras: Art Experience

FREE Woman’s Healing Event in New York City!  3183 34th St, Queens, NY 11106
Visit for Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/737678837431618?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D
Wild Woman beckons you to regain your ground & claim your power. Feel it in your body.
Journey through the energy centers of your body. Join us to relax, vision, awaken, connect, explore,
Meditate, move your body, free your voice & set your wild heart free.
Just like you, this is a sacred space.
Immersive 2 Day Pop Up with Artists:
Janet Morgan & Kiana Love
Wed June 29th & Thurs June 30th
@ Grove 34 Studio
In this immersive exhibit we celebrate this vibrant aspect of the divine, Wild Woman, the energy of Nature and the intuitive instinctive feminine. We celebrate the sacredness of the wild free energy of nature in female form. We invite you to connect with this sacred energy that flows through all beings, women, men, all people, animals, plants, earth….life.
Schedule:
Wednesday New Moon June 29
12:30 Opening meditation
Chakra activations: 12:30, 1:30, 2:30
6:00p New Moon Chakra Sound Bath
Thursday June 30
Chakra Activations 12:30, 1:30, 2:30
5:00 Love Life Tea
6:00 Wild Woman Dance Meditation
This is our gift to you and donations are welcome to support us . It’s free for you to come to all of the events of our show & there are donation tickets if you’d like to contribute and support us.
with love,
Kiana & Janet
Artist Janet Morgan brings her wild and colorful paintings of humans, gods and goddesses and our sacred earth. www.janetmorgan-art.net
“ The multi-faceted artist Nelson Howe said to me “it is in the nature of the god(desse)s to be limitless and without agenda.” That is how I like to be, as a creator of deities and a portraitist to the earth. My art is about the “underlying energy source.” https://www.janetmorgan-art.net/
Healer & Artist Kiana Love, founder of Be Wild Woman. Kiana is passionate about rewilding women and the world with energy healing & art. She is on a mission to empower women & survivors of childhood trauma still struggling with overwhelming emotions & discomfort with their bodies, to feel at home, wild and free in their bodies and lives. Bewildwoman.com
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-woman-journey-through-the-chakras-immersive-art-show-tickets-367133284537
COVID-19 Policy:
We are asking that you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or provide a negative PCR test.
Acceptable proof of vaccination includes a CDC-issued vaccination card, the NYS Excelsior Pass, the Clear Health Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe App; We encourage you to stay home if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

