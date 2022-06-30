America’s Boating Channel Supports Operation Dry Water

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — America’s Boating Channel™ is supporting Operation Dry Water’s (ODW) boating under the influence (BUI) national heightened awareness and enforcement three-day weekend taking place July 2-4, 2022.

ODW, which was started by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in 2009, has been a highly successful campaign drawing public attention to the dangers of BUI with amplified recreational boater outreach, education, and coordinated law enforcement.

America’s Boating Channel will highlight a different video each day over the ODW three-day weekend – “DANGERS OF BUI” on July 2, “DISPELLING BUI MYTHS” on July 3, and “BUI FATALITIES” on July 4. The videos will be featured on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America’s Boating Channel on YouTube starting Saturday morning July 2.

Because BUI continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating incidents, law enforcement will be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of BUI for both operators and passengers over the Fourth of July weekend.

There will be an overall increase in officer patrols on the water. The combined efforts of participating law enforcement agencies will result in the removal of impaired operators from the nation’s waterways, providing a safer and more enjoyable experience for all boaters.

America’s Boating Channel videos are enjoying higher viewership levels as Americans have increasingly turned to boating as a recreational outlet in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.

America’s Boating Channel’s sixth season videos are now being produced and released, including “FIRE EXTINGUISHER REGULATIONS,” “DEFENSIVE BOATING,” “ELECTRONIC CHARTS AND VIRTUAL ATONS,” “COMMERCIAL TRAFFIC,” TRAILERING A BOAT,” “LIFE JACKET WEAR,” “BOAT OPERATOR RESPONSIBILITIES,” “NAVIGATING INLETS,” “ELECTRONIC VISUAL DISTRESS SIGNALS,” and “CAPACITY COMPLIANCE.”

America’s Boating Channel is also accepting input for its new “INLET DRONE VIDEOS” offering, which will feature narrated aerial video coverage of high-traffic US waterway entrances. The video service recently completed filming at Cape Fear, North Carolina, the first inlet to be covered in its new series. To learn more, email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet and with the 2022 International Boating & Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

About Operation Dry Water

Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence (BUI) awareness and enforcement campaign Operation Dry Water (ODW) coordinated nationally by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard. The mission of ODW is to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water. Operation Dry Water’s heightened awareness and enforcement three-day weekend takes place annually around July fourth, a holiday unfortunately known for deadly accidents that result from drinking while boating.

