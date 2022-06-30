Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Share, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry Overview

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% according to a new report by Grand View Research. The growing global geriatric population base is expected to widen the consumer base by triggering incidence rates of hypertension which is expected to drive the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. The increasing incidence of hypertension has led to rising demand for cost-effective, rapid, and accurate diagnostic solutions. Blood pressure monitors are one of the vital sign monitors of life. The cost-effective and accurate results offered by these indicators is the factor responsible for rapid expansion in business scale.

In addition, new product launches coupled with the rising adoption of technologically advanced products due to high penetration of health insurance is considered another factor fueling the demand for blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices. The increasing popularity of mHealth platforms in the healthcare sector is propelling the industry’s growth. Rising patient awareness levels about advantages associated with portable monitoring devices are expected to positively reinforce market growth.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP Monitor, Automated/Digital Blood Pressure Monitor, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor, Transducers, Instruments and Accessories and Others.

The aneroid BP monitors/ sphygmomanometers accounted for the largest market share at over 42.0% due to their growing demand in 2021. Technological advancements coupled with new product launches is expected to further fuel the demand for sphygmomanometers globally.

Blood pressure cuffs are expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of blood pressure monitors contributed by the growing incidence of high blood pressure. These cuffs are available in different sizes, according to the patient type.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics and Home Healthcare.

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share as of 2021 due to the presence of a large patient pool. The adoption of BP monitoring devices is driven by the need for cost-effective, fast, and accurate diagnostic tools for better health outcomes.

Home healthcareis anticipated to exhibit a sturdy CAGR of around 12.6% over the forecast period. Cost efficiency of this alternate option for BP monitoring with the availability of smart wearables that offers mobility is expected to support the growth.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is witnessing intense competition as it is price sensitive. The companies are adopting competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, collaborative agreements, and partnerships to sustain in the competition. The industry growth is directly associated with the rising investments by manufacturers in the development of cost-effective, innovative, and easy-to-use products.

Some prominent players in the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market include

Briggs Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

GE Healthcare

A&D Medical Inc.

Welch Allyn Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Withings

Microlife AG

Kaz Inc.

Philips Healthcare

American Diagnostics Corporation

Rossmax International Ltd.

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

GF Health Products Inc.

