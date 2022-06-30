Which region held the highest share in the Sex Toys market?

San Francisco, California , USA, June 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Sex Toys Industry Overview

The global sex toys market size is expected to reach USD 62.32 billion by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Women aging from 16 to 70 years old are indulging in the pleasure of adult toys. The stigma of using these products to replace a partner has long been broken by couples who enjoy these toys from time to time, which is expected to drive market growth.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create an economic downturn in all industries as the majority of countries are in lockdown. However, the initial impact of the country-wide lockdowns across the world exhibited a boost in sales of sex toys. During the COVID-19 customers shifted towards app-enabled sex toys and Bluetooth-powered toys also known as teledildonics to reduce the consumption of harmful chemicals in sex toys.

Sex toy manufacturers are undertaking various initiatives such as marketing & advertising products in unique ways and running awareness campaigns. Advertisements featuring well-known or popular pornstars drive interest and increase sales of the product. LELO launched a wave of Stay home and Save deals applicable for the entire month of May 2020, wherein the company was offering up to 15% discounts on its products.

Sex Toys Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sex toys market based on type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Female and Male.

The female segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 60% in 2021. Surpassing the taboo and social stigma, a wide range of women’s products are easily available in the market.

The increasing popularity of male sex toys such as penile rings, penis pumps, and penis vibrators is expected the boost the growth of the male sex toys segment. Online retailers, as well as hypermarkets, are stocking sex toys alongside condoms in their wellness segment, providing easy access to men looking to enhance their sexual health.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into E-commerce, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandizers.

The e-commerce platforms and online retailers segment held the largest market share of around 63% in 2021. Increasing penetration of the internet and the availability of numerous sex toys on e-commerce platforms are driving the growth of the segment.

Online stores and retailers have reported significantly high demand for adult toys, with the worldwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. To fulfill this increasing demand for sex toys during the period of self-quarantine, maintaining an adequate supply is a major challenge for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.

Sex Toys Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is witnessing intense competition as it is price sensitive. The companies are adopting competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, collaborative agreements, and partnerships to sustain in the competition. The industry growth is directly associated with the rising investments by manufacturers in the development of cost-effective, innovative, and easy-to-use products.

Some prominent players in the global Sex Toys market include

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

LELO

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Lovehoney Group Ltd

BMS Factory

PinkCherry

Tenga Co., Ltd.

Fun Factory

We-Vibe

