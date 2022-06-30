Gamma-hydroxybutyric Acid Market Is Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Gamma-hydroxybutyric Acid Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Gamma-hydroxybutyric Acid Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Gamma-hydroxybutyric Acid Market trends accelerating Gamma-hydroxybutyric Acid Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Gamma-hydroxybutyric Acid Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Prominent Key players of Gamma-hydroxybutyric Acid Market survey report

Key players in global gamma-hydroxybutyric acid market are Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Patheon, Shanghai Kangxin, Anhui Integrity Biopharm and others. Of the mentioned players, Jazz Pharmaceuticals sells gamma-hydroxybutyric acid under the trade name of Xyrem. Xyrem got its FDA approval in 2018 to treat narcolepsy with cataplexy patients.

Segmentation analysis of Gamma-hydroxybutyric Acid Market

The global gamma-hydroxybutyric acid market is bifurcated into two major segments: application and region.

On the basis of application, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid market has been segmented as follows:

Pharmaceuticals

Sports Supplement

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

