Condom Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Condom Industry Overview

The global condom market size is expected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.52% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing awareness regarding condom use as a measure to reduce the spread of HIV and other STIs and the availability of various types of condoms to suit consumer needs are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

The launch of innovative products and the promotion by the top players in the market are expected to enhance the market growth. For instance, in October 2020, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc launched Durex invisible ultra-thin condoms in India, creating a benchmark of India’s first invisible and thinnest condom.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a consumer behavior change, shifting the trend towards e-commerce from physical retail shopping. During the early phase of the pandemic, several countries witnessed shortages due to panic buying by consumers. Furthermore, social distancing guidelines, restricted distribution channels, and country-wide lockdown in some regions restricted the sales of condoms in 2020. Female condoms are gaining a lot of popularity due to the increasing awareness and demand among women, especially sex workers, for protection against STIs and unwanted pregnancies.

Condom Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global condom market based on material type, product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Material Type Insights, the market is segmented into Latex Condoms and Non-latex Condoms.

The latex condoms held the largest segment share in terms of revenue in 2021 with a valuation of USD 8.78 billion.

The non-latex condoms segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth at a 9.93% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This can be attributed to some of the benefits of these condoms over latex condoms such as thin, odorless, and non-allergic.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Male Condoms and Female Condoms.

The male condom segment dominated the market and reached a valuation of USD 9.8 billion in 2021. The growth of the male condom segment can be attributed to factors such as manufacturers’ focus on the production of male condoms, open-mindedness regarding their use as compared to female condoms, and diverse portfolio.

The female condom segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth of 12.69% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Female condoms are being increasingly accepted for reducing the risk of STIs and unplanned pregnancy.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Mass Merchandizers, Drug Stores and E-Commerce.

The drug stores segment dominated the market and accumulated a valuation of USD 4.81 billion in 2021. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the easy availability and access to drug stores.

E-commerce is expected to exhibit the fastest growth of 9.11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Discrete delivery services and freedom to choose on e-commerce platforms are anticipated to fuel the segment growth.

Condom Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly competitive with the presence of well-established global brands, such as Durex and Trojan. However, many local companies in various countries are trying to gain market share with the launch of innovative products, packaging, and promotion to cater to the demand of local customers. Leading manufacturers are also adopting strategies, such as acquisitions and partnerships, to sustain their position in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Condom market include

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Fuji Latex Co., Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Karex Berhad

Lelo

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

Veru, Inc.

Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

Okamoto Industries, Inc.

Cupid Limited

Order a free sample PDF of the Condom Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter