Sales Of Athletic Footwear Likely To Reach Us$ 83 Bn By 2022

Footwear has well and truly come a long way from being considered a mere commodity. The sheer variety in terms of colors, materials, and types have truly transformed the global footwear market in the last few years. Today, men, women, and even children seek out footwear that is chic, comfortable, stylish, and most importantly, aligns perfectly with their tastes and sensibilities. Footwear is now seen as an ‘extension of self’ and also helps define its wearer, for better or for worse. Thus, the future of the Athletic Footwear market is extremely bright indeed.

The global footwear market is on track to record a modest CAGR of 4.5% that should see it touch a value of US$ 450 billion by the end of 2022.

The leather segment accounts for a revenue share of just under a fifth in the footwear market by product type. Even though the price of leather footwear can be a major impediment in the footwear market, the segment is anticipated to be worth more than US$ 85 billion by the end of the forecast period. Even though APEJ has the largest regional contribution, Europe should grow at a much higher CAGR because the continent has a heritage in leather footwear and a number of companies with decades of expertise have their base of operations there.

Natural rubber is estimated to be more popular than synthetic rubber in the footwear market as it has a revenue share of more than a fifth in the footwear market. Latin America is likely to record a robust CAGR of 5% in the natural rubber segment and companies are advised to target their natural rubber derived footwear to customers in this emerging region. In the case of synthetic rubber, Europe and APEJ represent a much more lucrative opportunity as they have the largest contribution in this segment of the footwear market by a considerable margin.

The economy segment is approx. 2/5 th of the footwear market by price-based segment and is projected to retain this position. The economy segment is worth almost US$ 190 billion by the end of 2022, making it a segment large enough for both existing as well as potential entrants in the footwear market. APEJ is predicted to be the largest opportunity in the economy segment because this region has consumers that are more price-sensitive than either Europe or North America. However, this certainly not mean that Europe can be completely ignored as it is the second-largest market for economy footwear and should even grow with a higher CAGR than APEJ.

The premium segment in the footwear market is the smallest in terms of revenue share as it caters to a niche audience. However, there is a strong possibility that it could become more prominent in the days ahead as rapid economic growth, particularly in APEJ will increase the per capita disposable income of consumers, spurring them to purchase premium products such as luxury footwear. The premium segment may be worth a little over US$ 70 billion in 2022 and companies actively involved in the footwear market should make their long-term business strategies accordingly.

Online retail is the biggest buzzword of the 21st century and this has begun to impact the footwear market as well. Even though the revenue share of online is still comparatively low, it can be safely assumed that it will become very important in the days ahead as Internet connectivity improves and impulse footwear purchases become as easy as clicking a button or tapping a touchscreen. The APEJ online footwear market is valued at just under US$ 28 billion in 2022.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Casual Footwear Fashion Footwear Occupational Footwear Therapeutic Footwear Athletic Footwear Protective Footwear Other Footwear

Material Leather Footwear Natural Rubber Footwear Synthetic Rubber Footwear EVA Footwear PVC Footwear PU Footwear Textile Footwear

Price Range Economy Footwear Mid Footwear Premium Footwear Super-Premium Footwear

Sales Channel Online Footwear Sales Footwear Sales via Specialist s General Merchandise Footwear Sales Footwear Sales via Departmental Stores Footwear Sales via Other Sales Channels



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Footwear Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Footwear Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Footwear Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Footwear Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Footwear Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Athletic Footwear Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Athletic Footwear demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Footwear Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Athletic Footwear demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Footwear Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Footwear Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Footwear Market growth.

