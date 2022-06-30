Cloud Packers and Movers Celebrating his Grand 5th Anniversary

Bangalore, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud packers and movers is one of the most trusted and efficient packers and movers companies in India which has maintained its dominance across India and continuously serving its customers. Cloud Packers & Movers, a leading name in the field of packing and moving, recently celebrated its 5th anniversary in a grand manner at Lemontree Hotel, Chandrashekharpur, Bhubaneshwar.

The company’s employees and directors had a total attendance of 65 on the occasion of this grand anniversary, which included a total of 16 TSMs from India and Dubai, along with directors Ashish Pramanik and Debashish Pramanik were also present for the grand 5th anniversary celebrations. Who addressed the employees of the company on the occasion of this grand anniversary and appreciated their hard work. Due to the hard work of the employees of the company, today Cloud Packers and Movers Company has reached such heights since 2016 till now. On the occasion of this grand 5th anniversary, the best employees of the company were given mementos for their hard work and performance.

Cloud Packers and Movers (https://cloudpackers.com/) have been 5 years to give their service and during this time, this packing and moving company has made its many satisfied and trusted customers. In addition, Cloud Packers and Movers are an Odisha based start-up and It was started from Balasore, Odisha and its head office is in Bangalore. At present, cloud Packers and Movers is expanding its business in UAE by opening its branch office in UAE.

This anniversary of Cloud Packers and Movers was a reunion for all the employees and directors of the company who are working in different offices located in different corners of the country. Apart from this, a lunch was also organized for all the employees of the company on the occasion of this grand anniversary, in which all the employees of the company enjoyed the delicious food served by the chef of the hotel.

Also, a roundtable meeting was also organized on this occasion, in which senior employees discussed problems related to various aspects of the company and the directors inspired them about their work and guided all those present employees about the way to solve the problems and issues of the company.The Directors later gave a vote of thanks to all the employees of the company in which they appreciated the work of the employees and advised them to work hard and work to take the company to greater heights in the coming years and also to serve their customers increase.

