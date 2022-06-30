Benzaldehyde Market Size, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast To 2019 – 2029

Fact.MR offers a 10-year growth forecast of benzaldehyde market for the period, 2019-2029. In terms of value, the benzaldehyde market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The main objective of the report on benzaldehyde market is to offer insights on the trends in the global market in terms of both value and volume.

The study provides several dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the benzaldehyde market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for manufacturers and other key stakeholders operating in the benzaldehyde market.

Benzaldehyde is predominantly used as aromatic aldehyde in the manufacturing of a number flavors & fragrances, pharmaceutical intermediates, and agrochemicals. In the past few decades, there has been an increase in the production capacities of benzaldehyde and operating rates have been hovering around 70%. Rising consumer awareness in the use of halogen free compounds and stricter regulations have compelled key stakeholders to develop production routes for chlorine-free benzaldehyde. According to the Fact.MR’s new study, the global benzaldehyde market is expected to attain a CAGR of ~ 4.5% during the period, 2019 -2029.

Increasing Acceptance of Benzaldehyde in Manufacturing Fragrances: A Key Growth Promoter

Fact.MR has identified flavor & fragrances, dyes & coatings and pharmaceuticals to be the key application areas of benzaldehyde. It is used in manufacturing of various basic dyes such as cationic navy blue, malachite green, and brilliant green, and as a dye assistant for polyamide fibers. With increasing use of dyed polyamide fiber in the textiles sector, the demand for benzaldehyde is also expected to further increase in the years ahead. In perfume industry, benzaldehyde is widely used in the manufacturing of cinnamic acid and cinnamic aldehyde that find application in production of a number of fragrances. The pharmaceutical industry, another key end-use sector of benzaldehyde is forecast to register higher growth rates, owing to its increasing use in the production of anti-hypertensives. Busy and stressful lifestyles have led to a rise in demand of anti-hypertensives. According to the World Health Organization, over 7.5 million deaths are caused due to elevated blood pressures and around 40% of people world-wide suffer from hypertension. The increase in the health care spending by the consumers and intense focus towards patient centric policies are likely to boost the use of benzaldehyde in the manufacturing of anti-hypertensives.

Key Players Covered In Benzaldehyde Market:

In the final section of the benzaldehyde market report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of benzaldehyde manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the benzaldehyde market.

Key players operating in the global market for Benzaldehyde, include Emerald Performance Materials, Lanxess, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Hubei Kelin Bolun New Materials Co., Ltd, Lihai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, KLJ Group, Kadillac Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Wuhan Dico Chemical Co., Ltd, Axxence Aromatic GmbH and others.

Key Segments Covered in Benzaldehyde Report:

On the basis of grade, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:

FCC Grade

Technical Grade

On the basis of application, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:

Flavor & Fragrances

Pharmaceutical & intermediates

Beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks Fruit Juices & Other Soft Drinks Alcoholic Beverages (<15 ABV)

Food Bakery Goods Confectionary & Chewing Gum Ice Creams, Gelatins, Puddings

Agrochemical (Crop protection)

Dye & coatings

Others

On the basis of region, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

