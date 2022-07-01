Augmenting Demand from The Developing Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Battery Industry To Drive Graphite Market Growth

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Graphite sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Graphite. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Graphite, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Graphite.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global graphite market is anticipated to add 2.3X value by 2031.

Investment by Phillips 66 to increase existing production capacity of graphite by 30 KT each year by 2025.

East Asia to capture major chunk of the market and set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 14 Bn over 2021-2031.

Among the applications, electrodes and refractories is projected to be the fastest-growing segment globally at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2031.

“Inclination of regulatory bodies towards eco-friendly transportation facilities to wave green flag for graphite industry over coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Key actors in the market are using the organic approach to take advantage of opportunities by investing in the research & development of new technologies. Future objectives of economies worldwide are to develop emission-free vehicles and equipment where petroleum products are used for combustion and to produce energy.

Market players are focusing on strengthening their position owing to legislations being favorable and the availability of technological vigor. Few players are even inclining their interests to adopt strategies such as forming collaborations and JVs to increase their revenue generation capacity and involvement in the value chain.

Key Segments of Graphite Industry Research

By Product Type Natural Graphite Flakes Amorphous Veins Synthetic Graphite

By Application Electrodes Refractories & Foundries Batteries Recarburisers Lubricants Friction Products Others



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Graphite Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Graphite to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Graphite to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Graphite Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Graphite Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Graphite Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Graphite Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Graphite: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Graphite sales.

More Valuable Insights on Graphite

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

