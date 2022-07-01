How much is the global Sports Technology market worth?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Sports Technology Industry Overview

The global sports technology market size is expected to reach USD 36.20 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the technological advancements that have improved the accuracy, engagement, and experience of both athletes and spectators. The technology is empowering a data-driven sports culture and providing a next-generation viewing experience.

The growing popularity of sports has triggered the need for improving operational efficiency and enhancing security in stadiums. Connected stadium technology can help in realizing a smart stadium leveraging crowd management solutions and advanced parking services, subsequently delivering a next-generation experience. A smart stadium can also provide wireless connectivity across the stadium for spectators, guests, vendors, and contractors.

Advanced technology has become more resilient and less burdensome, paving the way for new opportunities in athletics. Wearable technology is revolutionizing training by providing players’ real-time performance metrics, such as speed, distance covered, heart rate, and hydration level. Coaches and trainers can efficiently use this intricate data to design more effective training sessions and game tactics. For instance, a GPS player-tracking system can be used in soccer to record substantial data, such as distance, speed, pulse rate, acceleration rate, and impact from tackles, in real-time and can be used to prepare team strategies, assign players’ positions in the game, and make substitutions.

Sports Technology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sports technology market on the basis of technology, sports, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Devices, Smart Stadium, Analytics & Statistics and Esports.

The smart stadium segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 57% in 2020. Smart stadium technology helps in enhancing the audience experience, increasing profitability, and strengthening stadium security.

Based on the Sports Insights, the market is segmented into American Football/Rugby, Baseball, Basketball, Cricket, Golf Ice, Hockey, Tennis, Soccer and Others.

The soccer segment led the market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 15%. The International Football Association Board approved the use of electronic tracking systems in 2015.

The basketball segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of over 18.0% from 2021 to 2028. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has realized several benefits due to the adoption of data analytics, mobile apps, wearables, and heart rate sensors.

Sports Technology Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Major companies are focused on striking strategic partnerships and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The market witnessed several M&A activities over the past few years. Companies also adopted inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some prominent players in the global Sports Technology market include

Apple, Inc.

ChyronHego Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Modern Times Group MTG

Oracle

Panasonic Corp.

SAP SE

Sony Corp.

Stats LLC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

