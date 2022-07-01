Vitamin E Market To Register Unwavering Growth During 2021 – 2031

Newly published data by Fact.MR reveals that the global market for vitamin E is set to embark on a steady growth trajectory, expanding at a CAGR of 5.14%, reaching US$ 3.3 Bn across the 2021-2031 forecast period. An absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 673 Mn is projected for the market across the aforementioned decade.

During the 2016-2020 historical period, vitamin E product sales expanded at a rate of 4%. As of 2021, the market is anticipated to clock US$ 2 Bn, amid increased intake of naturally sourced vitamins as well as rising consumption of functional foods and beverages. Sales further inclined amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, given its antioxidant, immunomodulation and natural barriers enhancement characteristics.

The report establishes that palm-oil sourced vitamin E will likely gain immense traction, with countries such as India and Indonesia emerging at the forefront, attributed to high output of palm oil. As of 2019, domestic palm oil production in India surged by 45% to reach 278,922 tons in terms of output, while it surged to 45.5 million metric tons in Indonesia as of 2021.

Vitamin E Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the vitamin E market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering vitamin E products.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the vitamin E market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the vitamin E market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape Covered In Vitamin E Market:

Among the leading competitors in the vitamin E market are ZMC Corporation, BASF SE, Zheijang NHU, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. These companies seek to capitalize on untapped potential in emerging markets and are increasing their manufacturing capacities to satisfy increased vitamin E demand in new locations.

In June 2021, BASF concluded the sale of its manufacturing site in Kankakee, Illinois, to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners LLC, which includes the associated businesses of vegetable-oil based raw material sterols and natural vitamin E products

In January 2019, Koninklijke DSM NV announced a 75/25 joint venture with Nenter & Co Inc., which includes all of the latter’s production and related assets for vitamin E.

Key Segments Covered:

By Type : Tocopherol Vitamin E Products Tocotrienol Vitamin E Products

By Source : Naturally-sourced Vitamin E Synthetically-sourced Vitamin E

By Application : Vitamin E for Dietary Supplements Vitamin E for Animal Feed Vitamin E for Food & Beverages Vitamin E for Cosmetics Vitamin E for Other Applications

By Regions : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Vitamin E Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Vitamin E market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Vitamin E market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Vitamin E Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2018 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2018 and 2021-2031. Vitamin E Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Vitamin E Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Vitamin E Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Rare Neurological Disease Treatment: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Vitamin E sales.

