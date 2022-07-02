Jaco Beach Re-opens All Nature & Adventure Tours!

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, 2022-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Covid-19 Pandemic has been long and gruesome, and more than any other industry, it has affected that of travel and tourism with the travel restrictions imposed on both countries and people. For two whole years, many countries that wholly rely on travel and tourism as their main source of incoming national capital have been cut down and brought to the brink of complete economic breakdown. Costa Rica, having been a country very much reliant on incoming tourism and an extremely popular destination for tourists, has suffered great loss in these past two years, and this includes the previously travel hot-spot, Jaco Beach. The good news is that with the completion and total administering of Covid-19 vaccinations, travel and tourism as an industry has been reignited, and Costa Rica opened its borders to everyone again; the recuperation of the industry gave the various tour operators in Jaco confidence to restart the beloved Nature & Adventure Tours that make this little town such a popular destination. After a long unwanted break, travel to Jaco Beach has become popular as ever!

Jaco Beach is the quintessential little Tropical beach town; picturesque, like a post card, it boasts absolute beauty with its bright blue waters, crisp golden sands and lush green jungles. Conveniently located on the central Pacific coast of the country and completely surrounded by nature, there are a lot of things to do in Jaco Beach. Whether your idea of a Vacation is relaxing on the beach or surfing the eight-foot waves of the Pacific, taking the exceptional culinary tour of the town or taking advantage of its vibrant nightlife, spending the day on a Fishing Charter or out in the wild partaking in adrenaline-fueled Nature & Adventure Tours – Jaco is the place for it!

Now, for those adrenaline junkies and nature lovers alike, there are many Nature & Adventure Tours available in Jaco beach. Zip Line Canopy is the perfect way to experience nature, literally from above, in an adventure park that consists of 10 zip lines and 12 platforms, the cable boasting a distance of 11,483 feet (3.5 kilometers) – a total blast! If you’re not afraid of getting wet, White Water Rafting through the wild waters of the Naranjo and Savegre rivers may be the thing for you, or perhaps rappelling down the face of a 300-foot waterfall in the middle of the jungle. Feet on land, you could always take the ATV Tour and ride off-road through dirt roads, across river and ditches, race through rural Costa Rica on the Mini Dirt Bike Track, or take the challenging Mountain Bike Tour through jungle trails, private farms and a stream. There is no limit to the excitement surrounding Jaco Beach!

Goodbye Covid-19, so long Pandemic, hasta la vista travel restrictions. Travel and tourism back on track, Costa Rica is ready to thrive once more. Consider Jaco Beach for your next travel and Vacation destination – Paradise awaits! Pura Vida!