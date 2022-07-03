Europe Is Poised To Lead Global Sales With A Majority Share Of Over 1/4th Of The Total Geotextile Market Value

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Surging road construction in developing economies and proliferation of measures taken to prevent soil erosion is driving sales of geotextiles. Governments around the world are propagating the use of geotextiles to increase pavement life in a cost-efficient manner. The global geotextile market will grow three-fold during the forecast period (2019-2029). Advancements in material science to improve polyethylene, propylene, and polyether production will positively impact the geotextile manufacturing processes. Innovations in raw-materials such as bio-based geotextiles will further the adoption of geotextiles.

Key Takeaways of Geotextile Market Study

Europe is poised to lead global sales with a majority share of over 1/4th of the total market value. The region will continue to offer lucrative growth opportunities with over 11% CAGR during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa will register the highest growth with a stupendous 13% CAGR through 2029. Investments in modern drainage, and road construction are driving demand from this region.

Road construction accounts for the largest share of over 47% of the total market revenue. Properties of geotextiles such as enhanced pavement life coupled with easy repair & maintenance are acting as central factors for demand from this application segment.

Drainage construction exhibits the most lucrative growth prospects with the highest growth rate of more than 12% between 2019 and 2029. The importance of efficient drainage systems in modern infrastructure development can be attributed to the spurt in demand from this application segment.

Non-woven geotextiles maintain their hegemony among product types with over 60% market value share. Versatility of applications in construction, furniture, hygiene, and automobiles are driving the growth of this product type.

Woven geotextiles exhibit the highest individual double-digit growth rate. Efficient filtration and high-tensile strength of woven geotextiles is propelling the demand for this product throughout the forecast period.

Global Geotextile Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global geotextile market is segmented on the basis of product, material, application and region.

Product Non-woven

Woven

Others Material Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Others Application Road construction

Erosion prevention

Drainage

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Disruptive Innovation- Key Growth Strategy

Research and development of innovative products such as bio-based geotextiles will shape the competitive landscape. Major players are leveraging advanced raw materials to add merit to their product portfolio. Bio-based geotextiles are made from straw and coconut mats to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Geotextile products enhance the strength of bridges, dams, banks, roads, and drainages. Partnerships with statutory bodies will resonate with government directives issued by countries such as the UK and Germany.

