Healthy Snacks Market Size to Hit USD 152.5 Billion by the End of 2030 | Share and Forecast Report

Healthy Snacks Industry Overview

The global healthy snacks market is expected to reach USD 152.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry has benefited from a growing consumer focus on the nutritional characteristics of snacks which include high vitamins and proteins and low calories. The rising need for on-the-go snacks, combined with growing customer purchasing power, is expected to propel the market forward. Consumers’ hectic lifestyles are also predicted to drive industry growth during the forecast period.

Rising health concerns, changing lifestyles and diets, and the increased substitution of meals with snacks are reported to be driving the industry. Obesity and other disorders are on the rise around the world, prompting people to adopt healthier lifestyles and, as a result, consume healthier snacks like rice snacks and multigrain chips (crisps). With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus on healthy snacks has intensified further and has thereby, driven market growth in recent years.

Healthy Snacks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthy snacks market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Frozen & Refrigerated, Fruit, Bakery, Savory, Confectionery, Dairy and Others.

Healthy savory snacks dominated the product segment in the overall market. The demand for this segment is driven by working-class people and college graduates, for whom healthy savory snack products have emerged as a dinner alternative. Savory snack foods allow individuals to satisfy their appetite, as well as prevent them from overeating during mealtime.

The healthy fruit snacks are expected to showcase the fastest growth. Fruit bars are still at the forefront of innovation in the healthy snacks market. There are a variety of prebiotic, probiotic, and omega-3 fortified bars on the market, as well as keto and paleo choices that are low in carbohydrates and high in medium-chain triglycerides.

Based on Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Others.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets accounted for the major share of the global market in 2021. The sheer volume of supermarkets and hypermarkets spread across the globe is the major factor for the domination of this distribution channel.

Healthy Snacks Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is fragmented with the presence of global and regional players offering a variety of snacking options customized to the local palates.

Some prominent players in the global Healthy Snacks market include

Nestlé

The Kellogg Company

Unilever

Danone

PepsiCo

MondelÄ“z International

Hormel Foods Corporation

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC.

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Select Harvests

B&G Foods

Monsoon Harvest

