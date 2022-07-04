European Pallet Shippers Market Is To Witness A Notable Growth Rate During The Assessment Period 2022-2032

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Pallet Shippers Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Pallet Shippers Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Pallet Shippers Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

  • Based on material, the global pallet shippers market can be segmented as:
    • Wood
    • Plastic
    • Metal
  • Based on product usage, the global pallet shippers market can be segmented as:
    • Single use
    • Reusable
  • Based On end-use, the global pallet shippers market can be segmented as:
    • Food and Beverage
    • Pharmaceuticals and Clinical
    • Chemicals
  • Based on the region, the global pallet shippers market can be segmented as:
    • North America
      •  U.S. and Canada
    • Latin America
      • Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
    • Western Europe
      • Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
    • Eastern Europe
      • Poland and Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
    • The Middle East and Africa
      •  GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Europe Demand Outlook for Pallet Shippers Market

Europe is one of the key markets for pallet shippers. The European pallet shippers market is to witness a notable growth rate during the assessment period 2021-2031.

The increased emphasis on sustainable packaging and pallets is also expected to drive market growth. The majority of pallets in use today are made of wood, and they are one of the largest contributors to municipal solid waste (MSW). Furthermore, the waste wooden pallets are high in energy, which is typically lost during MSW disposal. As a result, manufacturers are now implementing reuse techniques to reduce wood waste in pallet shippers’ industrial production.

For instance, businesses such as Brambles, Ltd. and CABKA Group GmbH in Germany, are working toward the manufacturing of completely recyclable or 100% reusable wooden and plastic pallet shippers.

Key Players

  • Brambles Limited
  • Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd
  • CABKA Group GmbH
  • Softbox
  • Craemer Holding GmbH
  • Tempack
  • Falkenhahn AG
  • SeaRates
  • LOSCAM International Holdings Co.Ltd.
  • Sonoco ThermoSafe
  • Millwood Inc.
  • Menasha Corporation
  • The Supreme Industries Ltd.
  • Pallet One Inc.
  • Softbox Systems Ltd.
  • Ergen Plastic Industries
  • Rehrig Pacific Holdings Inc.
  • Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

