Market Worth For Licensed Sports Merchandise Is Projected To Surpass US$ 59 Billion Through 2031

Commercialization of sports events and tournaments along with growing popularity of international sports leagues are providing a lift to overall demand for licensed sports merchandise. To improve the video game segment of licensed sports merchandise, manufacturers are spending on VFX technologies, so that in video games, virtual athletes look as similar as the athletes in real life and give users an overall better experience.

New and improved licensed merchandise are being introduced into the market. Recently, Nike introduced jerseys with tracker chips in them that collect data such as how many meters an athlete runs, what activities he/she has performed, and various other things. After the sporting activity, athletes can see the data on a smartphone, tablet, or computer and can use it to perform better going ahead.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The licensed sports merchandise market is anticipated to see growth of 2.5X by 2031.

As people are becoming more health conscious and indulging in more sports activities, sales of licensed sports merchandise is on the rise.

New advancements in licensed sports merchandise will boost demand over the coming years.

Countries such as India, China, Japan, and Brazil are expected to become huge markets for licensed sports merchandise.

Adventure sports merchandise will see huge growth in future.

Major sports leagues are one of the biggest driving factors for licensed sports merchandise.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Licensed Sports Apparel Licensed Sports Footwear Licensed Sports Accessories and Toys Licensed Sports Video Games & Software Licensed Sports Domestic and House Wear Others

Distribution Channel Online Licensed Sports Merchandise Sales Licensed Sports Merchandise Sales through Offline Stores Licensed Sports Merchandise Sales through Department Stores Licensed Sports Merchandise Sales through Specialty Stores Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



After reading the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Licensed Sports Merchandise Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Licensed Sports Merchandise Marketplayer.

The Licensed Sports Merchandise Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market?

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Wearable Payment Devices why?

Which players remain at the top of the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market?

What opportunities are available for the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market?

