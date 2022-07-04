Ready-To-Use & All-Weather Operational Capabilities To Drive Towable Air Start Units Market Growth – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Towable Air Start Units Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Towable Air Start Units. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Towable Air Start Units Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Towable Air Start Units market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Towable Air Start Units

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Towable Air Start Units, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Towable Air Start Units Market.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Mass Flow Rate < 150 PPM Air Start Units 150 PPM -250 PPM Air Start Units 250 PPM – 350 PPM Air Start Units Above 350 PPM Air Start Units

By Configuration Towable Air Start Units Skid-mounted Air Start Units Self-propelled Air Start Units

By Machine Type Stored Air Start Units Continuous Flow Air Start Units

By Engine Type IC Engine-powered Air Start Units Gas Turbine Engine-powered Air Start Units

By End User Air Start Units for Commercial Use Air Start Units for Military Use

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Key Take aways from Market Study

The market is anticipated to add 1.9X more value by 2031.

Power output wise, < 50 HP air start units are expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period.

North America is the consummate market with a value of around US$ 11 Bn in 2021, and is subjected to inflate at a zestful CAGR of over 6.5% during the forecast period.

< 4 L engine air start units is opined to exhibit a spry growth rate of 7% CAGR, while other fuel air start units are projected to add 2X value by 2031.

East Asia is set to unleash bonzer growth of over 7% CAGR, owing to high infrastructure development, global maritime trade, and manufacturing prowess of the region.

“Increasing airport infrastructure development, mounting airlines fleet, capacity building, and innovations for efficient engines are key market drivers,”

says a Fact.MR analyst.

Innovative Product Launches and Targeted Acquisitions by Key Players

MAK Controls and Systems Pvt Ltd have introduced state-of-the-art technology such as fleet management systems in air start units. These management systems acquires data and transfer it to remote places for diagnosis and management. This enables accurate fault detection and diagnosis.

Similarly, in November 2020, The Aviation Ground Equipment Corp was awarded an Indefinite Delivery-indefinite quantity contract from the U.S. Navy. Under this contact, the company will manufacture the latest version of static frequency converters in their fighter aircraft.

In November 2018, the Guangtai Group and China Academy of Aviation (CAAC) signed an agreement for the implementation of civil-military integration strategy and comprehensive strategic cooperation. The two parties agreed on carrying out technical cooperation in the aviation field.

