Global Cutlery Sales are Expected Reach US$ 10 Billion by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The cutlery market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 10 billion by 2030, with the growth rate pegged at over 6% from 2020 to 2030. The market has seen multiple changes in recent years, with increasing bans on single-use plastic cutlery. The trend of bans is highly evident in countries such as the United States, Canada and Germany, among others. These bans related to the cutlery market have led to changing preferences of OEM suppliers and commercial end users such as HoReCa. The market is expected to experience fluctuations in demand during the short term, but innovations by manufacturers are expected to reset the lifecycle of multiple products in the cutlery market space.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5201

Key Takeaways from Cutlery Market Study

North America accounted for a share of nearly 30% in the global cutlery market in 2019. High preference of food delivery and dependence of consumers on external food services have created huge demand for disposable cutlery in the region.

The market in South Asia and Oceania is expected to portray the highest growth rate over the forecast period, and grow 2.1X by 2030 over the value in 2020.

Based on end use, institutional food services are expected to experience highest growth during the forecast period.

In terms of product, spoons are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period in the cutlery market.

In terms of sales channel, the direct sales segment accounts for a higher share in the cutlery market, and is expected to grow 1.8X by 2030.

The COVID-19 crisis has been slightly detrimental in the early stages to the growth of the cutlery market. However, the market is expected to experience a positive effect hereafter.

“Disposable cutlery is expected to lose significant share during the forecast period, which is expected to be gained by reusable cutlery. Focus on wood and other biodegradable materials is expected to be high in the reusable cutlery segment,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5201

Find More Valuable Insights on Cutlery Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global cutlery market, with historical data on demand (2015-2019) and expected projections for the period (2020-2030). The cutlery market report discloses compelling insights into the demand for cutlery based on product (spoons, soups, forks, knives, sporks, chopsticks, straws, stirrers, and others), end use (food service outlets, HoReCa, institutional food services, residential usage, and other end uses), and sales channels (direct sales, modern trade, specialty stores, online retail, and other sales channels), across six different regions.

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMEA Key Countries Covered U.S.CanadaGermanyU.K.FranceSpainItalyRussiaChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaAustraliaBrazilMexicoArgentinaGCCSouth Africa Key Market Segments Covered ProductEnd UseSales ChannelRegion Key Companies Profiled Cambridge SilversmithsCrate and BarrelFarberwareJ.A. HenckelsKate spadeOneidaTowleWallaceWMFMultifunction Tools and KnivesHunting and Survival KnivesZwilling JA HenkelsWusthofShunMyabiF. DickVictorinox/ForschnerGlobalShunMessermiesterMACMcusta Pricing Available upon Request

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5201

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com