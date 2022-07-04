Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Widely used as a cooking oil in most parts of the world, the market for cottonseed oil is expanding steadily. There are various reasons for the popularity of cottonseed oil, and the chief reason among them is that cottonseed oil is a relatively cheaper oil as compared with other organic oils like olive oil or canola oil.

Besides this, cottonseed oil is a healthy choice of cooking medium since it is good for the heart, doesn’t contain cholesterol, and doesn’t have to go through the process of hydrogenation. In addition, the food that is cooked in cottonseed oil has a longer shelf life and hence is a preferred medium of cooking. Also, cottonseed oil has a good amount of antioxidants in it, therefore it is healthy to consume. Cottonseed oil is used on a large scale in food and beverage products, due to which its consumption is soaring all over the world.

The global cottonseed oil market is slated to touch a value of US$ 2,774.4 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Cottonseed Oil Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the virgin cottonseed oil segment is slated to touch a value of US$ 855.2 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The virgin cottonseed oil segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the food processor cottonseed oil segment will reach a value of US$ 587.9 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. The food processor cottonseed oil segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the end-user segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the modern trade segment is slated to reach a value of US$ 983.4 Mn in 2022. The modern trade segment is expected to lose some market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the modern trade segment. Fact.MR forecasts that the online segment will exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2022. The online segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fourth of the revenue share of the distribution channel segment by 2017 end and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for cottonseed oil, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Grief Inc. (Olympic Oils Limited), Louis Dreyfus Company, Bunge Limited, The Adani Wilmar Ltd, American Vegetable Oils, Inc., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Adams Group Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Borges International Group S.L.U, Cargill Inc, Marico Limited and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Processed

Virgin End User Food Service

Food Processor

Retail Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Cottonseed Oil Market

• Canada Cottonseed Oil Market Sale

• Germany Cottonseed Oil Market Production

• UK Cottonseed Oil Market Industry

• France Calcium Silicate Boards Market

• Spain Cottonseed Oil Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Cottonseed Oil Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Cottonseed Oil Market Intelligence

• India Cottonseed Oil Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Cottonseed Oil Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Cottonseed Oil Market Scenario

• Brazil Cottonseed Oil Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Cottonseed Oil Market Sales Intelligence

After reading the Cottonseed Oil Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Cottonseed Oil Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Cottonseed Oil Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Cottonseed Oil Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Cottonseed Oil Market player.

The Cottonseed Oil Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Cottonseed Oil Market look?

Cottonseed Oil Market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to Cottonseed Oil Market Devices why?

Which players remain at the top of the Cottonseed Oil Market look?

What opportunities are available for the Cottonseed Oil Market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the Cottonseed Oil Market look?

