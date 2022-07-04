Phosphate Rock Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 28.86 Bn Worldwide By The End Of 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global phosphate rock market is expected to reach a market size worth USD 22 Bn at the end of 2022.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for 44.5% of global volumes in 2021

In 2021, the Middle East and Africa held the second-largest share of the global market, and growth is forecast to be 2.2% from 2022 to 2032

Fertilizers accounted for more than 76.5% of revenue in 2021

About 70% of the market players operate vertically integrated businesses, which include both mining and fertilizer production

As the global food demand continues to increase, demand for nutrient rich fertilizers for food crops is increasing exponentially, providing immense opportunities to phosphate rock manufacturers to introduce new product lines, comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Companies involved in the phosphate rock value chain include mining companies, distributors, manufacturers, and end users. About 70% of the market players have vertically integrated operations and are involved in both mining and fertilizer production. In addition to lowering logistics costs, this scale of operations addresses supply chain challenges such as delivering products on time and reducing transport costs. Moreover, it assists in improving production quality and monitoring it more effectively.

The Mosaic Company announced in January 2019 that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sinochem Fertilizer Company Limited for the supply of phosphate rock and fertilizers.

With the help of Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), IFFCO announced the acquisition of 37.0% interest in JPMC, the largest mining and chemical company in Jordan, for nearly Rs 900 crore in May 2018.

The Centrex Metals Company newly started mining phosphate rock in Ardmore, Northwest Queensland, Australia in August 2021, and is expected to produce 800 kilotons of phosphate rock each year, which can be used to produce 600 kilotons of phosphate fertilizer.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7098

Report Attributes Values Estimated value of the Phosphate Rock Market in 2021 USD 21.41 Bn Projected value of the Phosphate Rock Market in 2022 USD 22 Bn Projected value of the Phosphate Rock Market in 2032 US$ 28.86 Bn CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2032 2.75% Market share of APAC region during 2021 44.5% Expected CAGR of the APAC region, 2022- 2032 4% Market share of Fertilizers in 2021 76.5% Key Companies Profiled OCP Group

The Mosaic Company

Ma’aden

PhosAgro

Guizhou Kailin Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

Yuntianhua Group

Misr Phosphate

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

Wengfu Group

Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Co. Ltd. (YPH)

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Phosphate Rock Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Phosphate Rock to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Phosphate Rock to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Phosphate Rock Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Phosphate Rock Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Phosphate Rock Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Phosphate Rock manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Phosphate Rock: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Phosphate Rock sales.

