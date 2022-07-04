Cyber Security Market: Proliferation Of Smart Devices To Contribute To The Growth Of The Industry

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cyber Security Industry Overview

The global cyber security market size is projected to reach USD 500.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. The rise in the number of cyber-attacks during the pandemic kept the cybersecurity solutions’ demand upbeat in 2020. The trend is expected to continue post-pandemic and by the forecast period owing to several firms adopting hybrid working and BYOD trends resulting in an increase in the number of endpoint devices and anonymous network access, putting the organization’s IT systems at risk.

Cyber Security Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cyber security market based on component, security type, solution, services, application, deployment, organization size and region:

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.

The services segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, contributing more than 50% of the overall revenue. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for consultation services and maintenance and upgrade services from small and medium enterprises.

The hardware segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period due to several organizations engaged in implementing cyber security platforms and also upgrading their existing ones.

Based on the Security Type Insights, the market is segmented into Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Network Security, Application Security, Infrastructure Protection, Data Security and Others.

The infrastructure protection segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, contributing more than 25% of the overall revenue.

The cloud security segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by enterprises due to its cost-effectiveness and the convenience of working with cloud-based platforms.

Based on the Solution Insights, the market is segmented into Unified Threat Management (UTM), IDS/IPS, DLP, IAM, SIEM, DDoS, Risk and Compliance Management and Others

The IAM segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, contributing more than 25% of the overall revenue.

The high market share is attributed to the increasing number of mobile endpoint devices subjecting the organization to data breaches and cyber-attacks.

The IDS/IPS segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the forecast period due to the increasing need for real-time monitoring and identifying threats across the networks.

Based on the Services Insights, the market is segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services.

The managed services segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for outsourcing IT security services to monitor and maintain security solutions and actions.

The professional services segment held the highest market share of the overall market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Defense/ Government, Manufacturing, Energy and Others.

The defense/government segment held the highest market share of more than 20% of the overall market in 2021.

The healthcare segment held the highest revenue share of the overall market in 2021.

Healthcare facilities have different types of information systems, including practice management support systems, e-prescribing systems, EHR systems, radiology information systems, and clinical decision support systems, among others, which hold a lot of sensitive patient and hospital data.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into Cloud-based and On-premises.

The cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the growing deployment of cloud computing infrastructure and migration of on-premises solutions to the cloud by enterprises.

The on-premises segment held the highest market share of the overall market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Based on the Organization Size Insights, the market is segmented into SMEs and Large Enterprises.

The SMEs segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period.

The large enterprise segment held the highest market share of the overall market in 2021 due to the increase in spending on IT infrastructure by these organizations.

Cyber Security Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of several players offering differentiated security solutions with advanced features. Players in the cyber security space are engaged in introducing products with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, which help organizations automate their IT security.

Some prominent players in the Cyber Security market include

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

McAfee, Inc.

Broadcom

Trend Micro Incorporated

CrowdStrike

Check Point Software Technology Ltd.

