Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth In Next Decade : Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is set to grow 1.6X in value by 2031. Titanium dioxide nanoparticles are a key material used in cosmetics and beauty products, which offer brightening and whitening properties. Increased interest in nanotechnology along with extensive application of titanium dioxide nanoparticles in various fields is significantly contributing to market growth.

Advent of titanium dioxide nanoparticles has caused a sharp decline in demand for organic materials that were used earlier in cosmetic products. In the recent past, these nanoparticles have gained high popularity and are used interchangeably with zinc oxide nanoparticles to enhance the SPF (sun protection factor) in skincare products. Aforementioned factors portray an image of rapid expansion of the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market, providing numerous opportunities for players to enhance their market share.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 28 Bn by 2031.
  • In terms of crystal structure, anatase continues to influence the growth strategies of market players, accounting for more than one-third of the total market value.
  • Personal care products emerge as a key application area and are set to expand at a robust CAGR of 4.8% through 2031.
  • The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% across the analysis period.
  • East Asia leads the global market and accounts for more than 4.5 kilo tons of titanium dioxide nanoparticle production.

Key Segments Covered in Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Industry Research

  • By Type
    • Coated and Metal Doped Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles
    • Nonmetal Doped Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles
  • By Crystal Structure
    • Rutile Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles
    • Anatase Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles
    • Combination of Rutile & Anatase Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles
  • By Application
    • Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Personal Care Products
    • Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Catalyst
    • Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Paints & Coatings
    • Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles for Electrical & Electronics

Competitive Landscape

The market is fairly fragmented in nature. Evonik, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, and Showa Denko are among the tier-1 players. Collectively, they are anticipated to account for more than 50% of the global market share.

Top manufacturers of titanium dioxide nanoparticles are observed to be involved in material research, manufacturing technological automation, and productivity enhancement. Prominent manufacturers have also showcased their organic & aggressive growth strategies.

Some of the key developments are:

  • In November 2018, Showa Denko K completed its expansion of the capacity to produce titanium oxide nanoparticles to cater to rapidly increasing demand for varieties of capacitors, especially MLCCs.

The report covers following Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market
  • Latest industry Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market major players
  • Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

