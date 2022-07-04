Rising Demand From Consumers To Push Sales of Indwelling Catheters Market : Fact.MR

Fact.MR predicts the sales of indwelling catheters to exceed US$ 2 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of 7% through the forecast period 2021-2031. Surging incidence of urinary incontinence caused due to various ailments and rising number of surgeries performed across the world have been aiding the expansion of the indwelling catheters market. With patients and their caretakers becoming more willing to spend on advanced healthcare, demand is expected to surge significantly over the coming years.

Historically, between 2016 to 2020, the sales of indwelling catheters surpassed US$ 1 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. The onset of COVID-19 affected various industries, but an increasing inclination towards hygiene and health have spurred the demand for indwelling catheters. This, in turn, is affecting the sales of indwelling catheters positively.

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, nearly 250,000 surgeries are conducted across the U.S every year for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, with nearly 2 million office visits. Likewise, its incidence across Europe amounts to 15 per 1000-man years, increasing further to 38 per 1000 amongst the age group of 75-79 years. Hence, patients are opting for various therapeutic approaches, a factor which will continue sustaining demand for indwelling catheters in forthcoming years.

Key Segments Covered Product 2-way Indwelling Catheters 3-way Indwelling Catheters 4-way Indwelling Catheters Material Latex Indwelling Catheters Silicone Indwelling Catheters Coating Type Hydrogel Coating Indwelling Catheters Silver Alloy Coating Indwelling Catheters Silicone-elastomer Indwelling Catheters Other Coating Type Indwelling Catheters Application Indwelling Catheters for Short-term Usage Post-surgical Care Critical Care Indwelling Catheters for Long-term Usage Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostate Hyperplasia End User Indwelling Catheters for Hospitals Indwelling Catheters for Long-term Care Facilities Indwelling Catheters for Other End Users



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product type, 2-way catheters expected to hold nearly 50% market share

By material, latex based indwelling catheters expected to possess around 40% market share throughout the assessment period.

Hydrogel coatings expected to accumulate more than 45% market share for indwelling catheters in the forecast period.

Indwelling catheters for short-term usage expected to possess nearly 50% market share

By end user, hospitals expected to hold around 45% of market share for indwelling catheters.

North America will account nearly 45% of market share throughout the assessment period.

Europe is expected to possess 35% market share for indwelling catheters in the assessment period.

Asia to register nearly 25% of market share for indwelling catheters

The report covers following Indwelling Catheters Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Indwelling Catheters market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Indwelling Catheters

Latest industry Analysis on Indwelling Catheters Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Indwelling Catheters Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Indwelling Catheters demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Indwelling Catheters major players

Indwelling Catheters Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Indwelling Catheters demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

