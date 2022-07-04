Increasing Consumer Awareness To Fuel Adoption of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market : Fact.MR

A new study by Fact.MR states that, the depletion of fossil fuels and strict regulations associated with environment pollution are key factors that are aiding the adoption of bio-based platform chemicals. Rapid growth of the green chemistry sector will also contribute to developments in the industry.

Strong growth of disposable income and wide scope of applications, including agrochemicals, cosmetics, plastics, and chemical reactions, are likely to aid the growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market over the coming years. Players in the market are increasingly using eco-friendly and biodegradable offerings to improve market accessibility through supply and distribution channels. Investments in research for biocatalysts and easy access to biomass feedstock are likely to positively impact production, allowing for better product quality without substantial changes to the composition of the end product.

Key Takeaways from Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Report

Strict regulations on petroleum-based products and application in drug development to generate growth opportunities.

Consumer preference towards eco-friendly offerings and tech innovations will provide impetus to players in the bio-based platform chemicals market.

Bio-glycerol holds a major market share with a wide scope of application in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

North America is a dominant bio-based platform chemicals market, driven by significant investments into the pharma sector, in addition to strict environment regulations.

The COVID-19 pandemic will result in short-term decline in the growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market, but long-term prospects look bright.

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global bio-based platform chemicals market in terms of application, type, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global bio-based platform chemicals market.

Type C3 (glycerol and hydroxupropionic acid)

C4 (succinic acid, fumaric acid, malic acid, and aspartic acid)

C5 (levulinic acid, glutamic acid, lactonic acid and xylitol)

C6 (sorbitol, glucaric acid, 2, 5-furan dicarboxylic acid) Application Plastic Formulation

Bio-fuel

Cosmetics

Paints & Coatings

Solvents

Others Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape

Top bio-based platform chemical suppliers, succinic acid producers, glucaric acid suppliers, and bio itaconic acid suppliers are adopting various business strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, innovations, agreements, and expansions to sustain in this competitive market.

They are looking into latest trends of bio-based platform chemicals and bio-based succinic acid, and are involved in capacity expansions, plant turnaround, and mergers and acquisitions.

In Nov 2020, the School of Forest Sciences partnered with EBU to provide students with a curriculum on bioeconomy studies, to widen the scope of expertise for professionals in the bio-based industry and research sector.

Lygos Inc. announced a collaboration with Bioindustrial Manufacturing and Design Ecosystem (BioMADE), with the objective of innovation in terms of technologies in the bio-industrial manufacturing sector, improving prototyping, cutting down time requirements, and reducing commercialization costs for bio-based platform chemicals.

In October 2020, Virent Inc. announced a collaboration with Cargill Inc. to analyze the use of Cargill’s corn dextrose for the development and production of drop-in, low-carbon biofuels, and biochemicals for applications such as jet fuel and gasoline.

Product Research Efforts to Provide Impetus to Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market

The bio-based platform chemicals market is moderately consolidated in nature, and is characterized by significant market share among market leaders in terms of volume and value.

Leading players are focused on strategic collaborations with the aim of bolstering scope of applications for bio-based platform chemicals, generating new revenue streams in the years to come.

Arzeda announced the expansion of its protein design platform, aimed towards applications in the commercial deployment of designer enzymes in the food sector, for the development of sustainable, nutritional ingredients.

Cargill and Virent Inc have joined hands to analyze the scope of applications for corn dextrose, to be used as a feedstock with the help of bio-forming technology for low-carbon bio-fuels and biochemicals.

