Moisture Curing Adhesives Market To Register A Robust Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Adoption of moisture curing adhesives is significantly high in a wide range of industrial applications such as wood working, construction, and automotive, besides others. This is mainly providing impetus to market growth, opines the Fact.MR report.The study projects that, growing awareness about the environmental impact of urethane-based moisture curing adhesives will influence major trends in the market over the coming years. Manufacturers are likely to turn to advanced technologies to develop bio-based and environment-safer alternatives to their offerings in order to win in global markets.

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market: Segmentation

The study offers a detailed estimation and outlook of the moisture curing adhesives market based on composition, end-use industry, and region.

Composition

Silicone

Polyolefin

Cyanoacrylate

Polyurethane

End-use Industry

Automotive

Construction

Textiles

Wood Working

Others

Use in Medical Devices to Trigger Demand; Bio-based Alternatives Open New Opportunities

Growing application of moisture curing adhesives in the medical devices industry is opening new avenues of growth for market players. Increasing demand for moisture curing adhesives in this industry is mainly attributed to the rise in their adoption as a replacement for traditional fasteners used in medical devices.

Category-wise Insights

Why are Cyanoacrylate Moisture Curing Adhesives in High Demand?

Cyanoacrylate moisture curing adhesives are expected to account for nearly 20% of global sales over the coming years, according to Fact.MR. As cyanoacrylates are known to be quick-acting, strong adhesives, their applications in the construction industry, as well as household applications, are significantly high.

Furthermore, their demand in woodworking applications is also noteworthy, further adding to its share in the global market. Cyanoacrylate moisture curing adhesives are ideal for use with nearly all materials, especially plastics and elastomers. They provide high tensile & shear strengths, as well as initial strength within seconds.

Will the Construction Industry Remain the Primary Beneficiary?

Demand for moisture curing adhesives remains highest in the construction industry, accounting for around 1/4th revenue share in the global market. Owing to its high resistance to moisture and high strength properties, the adoption of polyurethane will remain the highest in the construction industry.

High durability also makes moisture curing adhesives an important component used in interior and exterior development in the housing and construction industry. This is likely to influence the major strategies of leading market players in the coming decade.

Competitive Landscape

Key players involved in the market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base. Mergers & acquisitions along with diversification of product portfolios are key business strategies implemented by participants in the industry.

In September 2021, Arkema S.A has initiated plans to acquire Ashland’s adhesives business for US$ 1.65 billion. The business primarily consists of Isoset water-based polyurethane wood glues and Aroset acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives for floor graphics and packaging labels

Likewise, Dymax Corporation has released the Dual-Cure 9771 reworkable conformal coating, capable of curing with light and moisture to ensure firm hold on the surface underneath PCBs in missiles, spacecrafts and satellites, in September 2021

