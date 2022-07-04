Finger Splint Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2021 – 2031 -End

Demand for finger splints is likely to experience promising growth on the back of rising occurrence of accidental, sports, and adventure-associated wounds across the world. Also, utilization of cutting-edge materials to make splints is expected to bolster the sales prospects of manufacturers over the coming years.

Based on type, thumb spica splints are expected to be most sought-after. This is due to rising preference for leisure sports, physical activities/fitness, and aerobics across the globe. Aluminum/foam finger splints held a majority share of the market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue in future as well.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global finger splint market is anticipated to surpass a US$ 300 Mn valuation in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of over 7% over the next ten years.

Finger Splint Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the finger splint market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of finger splints.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing finger splints, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competition Analysis:

Key players manufacturing finger splints are Alimed, Inc., Tynor Orthotics Private Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Bird & Cronin Inc. (Dynatronics Corporation), Corflex, Inc., DJO Global, Inc. (Colfax Corporation), DeRoyal Industries, Inc., ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV, Silver Ring Splint, and Ortholife Global.

These players are expected to come up with technical expertise and product launches that show faster curing results. The market structure is somewhat fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to rise over the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered:

Type Frog Finger Splints Finger Extension Splints Finger Cot Splints Thumb Spica Splints Others

Material Aluminium Finger Splints Neoprene Finger Splints Plastic and Thermoplastic Finger Splints Foam Finger Splints Others

Price Under US$ 10 Finger Splints US$ 10 – US$ 50 Finger Splints Above US$ 50 Finger Splints

Distribution Channel Offline Sales of Finger Splints Medical stores Sports Stores Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Other Retail Stores Online Sales of Finger Splints e-Commerce Websites Company-owned websites

Region North America South America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Reports from Market Study:

The finger splint market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2031.

Thumb spica finger splints hold a major chunk, equivalent to three-fourth of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 200 Mn over 2021-2031.

Among the materials, aluminium finger splints have been the fastest-growing segment owing to their sturdy and lightweight nature.

Plastic & thermoplastic and neoprene are projected to dominate the market in terms of CAGR, as these materials are majorly used in thumb spica splints, which are dominating the global market.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for finger splints was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2.6% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2020.

