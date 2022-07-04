Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Set To Record Exponential Growth By 2021 – 2031-End

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the unmanned traffic management market is anticipated to surpass US$ 900 Mn valuation in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 18% over the next ten years.

As of now, North America accounts for a majority of the market share for unmanned traffic management (UTM) systems, followed by Europe. This is due to high penetration of autonomous aerial vehicles, UAVs, conventional aircraft, and drones in the region. Key players are operating aggressively and deploying huge capital for the development of their infrastructure, which enables improved efficiency and flexibility. Improvements in technological architecture play a vital role in developing unmanned traffic management systems. Further, increase in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles and UAVs, which increases global air traffic, and multitude government and defence initiatives, will shape the market for UTM over the coming years.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global unmanned traffic management market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (persistent UTM and non-persistent UTM), system (technical infrastructure systems and human interface components), airspace (controlled and uncontrolled), environment (urban, rural, ATM (airports), and others), and end users (drone operators, drone pilots, recreational users, airports, and emergency service public, and local authorities), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Unmanned Traffic Management Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the unmanned traffic management (UTM) market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market.

This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of unmanned traffic management systems.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing unmanned traffic management systems, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading players in the unmanned traffic management market, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of unmanned traffic management systems has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view.

Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Key Market Segments Covered in Unmanned Traffic Management Market:

Type Persistent Unmanned Traffic Management Non-persistent Unmanned Traffic Management

System Technical Infrastructure Systems Communication Infrastructure Navigation Infrastructure Surveillance Infrastructure Spatial Infrastructure Human Interface Components Unmanned Aircraft Systems UAS Registration Systems UAS Traffic Management Systems

Airspace Controlled Unmanned Traffic Management Uncontrolled Unmanned Traffic Management

Environment Urban Unmanned Traffic Management Rural Unmanned Traffic Management ATM (Airport) Unmanned Traffic Management Others

End User Drone Operators Drone Pilots Recreational Users Airports Emergency Service Public and Local Authorities

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market. As per the study, the demand for Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market. As per the study, the demand for Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) will grow through 2031. Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) historical volume analysis: mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

