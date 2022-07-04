3D Printing Materials Market To Record Sturdy Growth By 2022 – 2031

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global 3D printing materials market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of around US$ 13.2 Bn by 2031, expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 26% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. By 2021-end, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.3 Bn.

From 2016 to 2020, the industry experienced stellar growth, clocking a CAGR of 21%. Prospects widened considerably with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The broad applications of 3D printing applications to counter COVID-19 includes PPE, medical and testing devices, personal accessories, visualization aids and emergency dwellings.

There has been immense growth in demand for 3D printing materials, especially in the health care industry where they are used for creating artificial organs such as kidney cells, human liver and other human organs for transplanting. Furthermore, recent developments in the printing material coupled with government favouring policies are anticipated to drive more demand for 3D printing materials market.

3D Printing Materials Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the 3D printing materials market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering 3D printing materials.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the 3D printing materials market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the 3D printing materials market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of 3D printing materials, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering 3D printing materials has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the 3D printing materials domain.

Key Segments Covered in 3D Printing Materials Market:

Form 3D Printing Powder 3D Printing Filament 3D Printing Liquid

Technology Fused Filament Fabrication Selective Laser Sintering Stereolithographic Direct Metal Laser Sintering Others

Type Plastic 3D Printing Materials Metal 3D Printing Materials Ceramic 3D Printing Materials Others

Application 3D Printing Materials for Prototyping 3D Printing Materials for Manufacturing 3D Printing Materials for R&D

Vertical 3D Printing Materials for Automotive 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace & Defence 3D Printing Materials for Healthcare 3D Printing Materials for Consumer Goods 3D Printing Materials for Construction Others



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered