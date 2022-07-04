What are the Key Potential Opportunities for Stone Paper Manufacturers – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Stone Paper to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

Recently released stone paper business analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the market is estimated to grow 1.8X by the end of 2031.

Market Segments Covered in Stone Paper Industry Analysis By Application Stone Paper for Packaging & Decoration

Stone Paper for Industrial Use

Stone Paper for Printing

Stone Paper for Marketing & Advertising

Others (including Poster Display and Metro Advertising)

Competitive Landscape Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development. Some of the key developments are: In August 2019, TBM Co Ltd announced the launching of the Limex bag, which contains zero petroleum-derived resins. Additionally, Limex can act as a substitute for paper and plastic, thus reducing the use of petroleum-derived products.

In 2016, Pishgaman Sanat sabz company (PSSCO) opened up a stone paper production facility in Yazd province of Iran that has an annual production capacity of 5,000 tons. The composition of the stone paper consists of calcium carbonate and HDPE.

In 2020, Taiwan Lung Meng Advanced Composite Materials Co announced an investment of US$ 49.8 Mn in R&D to manufacture advanced green products such as cups, notebooks, and shopping bags. Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing stone paper have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full research report. Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6473 Key Takeaways from Market Study Worldwide stone paper business was valued at around US$ 718 Mn in 2020.

The stone paper market is anticipated to grow 1.8X by 2031.

Phthalate-free stone paper is gaining prominence across geographies.

The printing industry is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 15 Mn by 2031.

The Asia Pacific region is set to dominate sales revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate stone paper demand by 2031.

Stone paper sales in North America are expected to rise significantly over the next ten years.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for stone paper was hit in 2020, which saw a decline, but with the manufacturing sector back on track, demand is set to be normalized. “High investments in R&D for the development of green products will aid market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Stone Paper Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Stone Paper market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Stone Paper market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Stone Paper Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Stone Paper Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Stone Paper Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Stone Paper Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Stone Paper: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Stone Paper sales.

