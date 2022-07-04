Market For Softgel Capsules Market To Record Heightened Sales During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Softgel capsules, used for medication to treat cardiovascular diseases, have gained rapid popularity in the pharmaceutical sector over the past years. While the outbreak of COVID-19 took a toll on industry players, growing usage in health supplements, antacids, and medicines for bacterial infections has been catering to industry recovery since the last quarter of 2020.

According to Fact.MR, the global softgel capsules market is expected to thrive on a wide variety being offered by manufacturers, while increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases will further fuel the sales of suppliers over the coming years. According to the report, North America will have a major share of the global industry value, while Asia Pacific will register the most impressive growth. In a nutshell, rising adoption in diverse applications, starting from vitamin supplements to medicines, coupled with heavy investments by industry players, will cater to industry growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global softgel capsules market is forecast to expand at around 5.5% CAGR through 2031

High demand for gelatin softgel capsules to propel market growth

Usage for anti-inflammatory drugs to fuel sales

Growing application in pharmaceutical sector to favor industry players

The United States remains at the forefront of the world’s largest softgel capsules industry – North America

The market in Germany to maintain its lead in Europe

China remains the epicenter of the Asia Pacific market

The United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, France, India, and a few other countries to substantially cater to global industry growth

“With rise in application in the pharmaceutical industry, softgel capsule manufacturers are focusing on developing a flurry of products such as gelatin type-A, gelatin type-B, and hydroxy propyl methyl cellulose (HPMC), to name a few,”

How is Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Pushing the Demand-Supply Graph for Softgel Capsules?

Various type of gelatin and non-gelatin softgel capsules are extensively used in cardiovascular disease medication, and hence, rise in cases is the demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.

According to a report titled “Heart Disease Facts”, published by CDC on 8th September 2020, one person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. As stated in the report, around 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, which is 1 in every 4 deaths, while heart disease costs the United States around US$ 219 billion yearly.

As per the “European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017”, published by the European Heart Network, each year, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU).

These figures represent increasing demand for softgel capsules from the medical sector.

Who is Winning in this Space?

The market is highly competitive and thriving on the revenues of top players. In order to leverage the lucrative growth scope, key players are diversifying their products.

For instance,

Elnova Pharma launched its new range of Elnova Soft Gelatin Medicines for diverse usage as vitamins, nutrition, food supplements, and others, a couple of years back.

Aenova Group GmbH launched its new VegaGels®, dry powder inhalation capsules, soft gelatin capsules, and others, during the last 5 years.

More Valuable Insights

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the softgel capsules market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product (gelatin softgel capsules and non-gelatin softgel capsules) and application (pharmaceutical and healthcare), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA)

Key players analyzed in the softgel capsules market study:

Aenova Group GmbH

KD Pharma Group

Capsugel

Elnova Pharma

Sirio Pharma Company Ltd

Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd.

Captek Softgel International Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category

Product Gelatin Softgel Capsules Non-Gelatin Softgel Capsules

Application Pharmaceuticals Healthcare

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



The report covers following softgel capsules market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the softgel capsules market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in softgel capsules market Latest industry Analysis on softgel capsules market , with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Latest industry Analysis on , with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors Key trends Analysis of softgel capsules market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

and changing consumer preferences in major industries. Changing softgel capsules market demand and consumption of diverse products

demand and consumption of diverse products Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of softgel capsules market major players

major players softgel capsules Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery softgel capsules market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Questions in softgel capsules Market Research Report:

What are the current scenarios and key trends in the softgel capsules Market Industry? What key strategies are companies adopting to grow their consumer base? What are the key categories and future potential of softgel capsules Market? What are the key softgel capsules Market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium and long term? What is the size of the softgel capsules Market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

