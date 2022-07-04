Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market to Grow 2X amid Prevalence of Cashless Payments – Fact.MR Study

The point of sale (POS) terminals market has garnered a market value of US$ 85 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 180.13 Bn.

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Point-of-sales (POS) Terminals market will grow at a promising CAGR of more than 7% between 2019 and 2029. Budding ecosystems of cashless payments in developing countries are set to fuel the demand for POS terminals in retail, healthcare, and restaurants. Various application segments are witnessing heightened demand for convenient features such as invoice management, inventory management, and image scanners. Point of sale terminal systems offer these features as additional benefits to drive market demand. Innovation and development of high speed networks positively impact the growth of point of sale terminals in untapped markets.

Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global point-of-sale terminals market is segmented on the basis of product, component, deployment, application and region.

Product Fixed POS Terminal

Mobile POS Terminal Component Hardware

Software

Services

Mining

Metal Fabrication Deployment On-Premise

Cloud Application Restaurants

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse

Entertainment

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Market players that influence the competitive landscape are but not limited to,

Cisco Systems Inc.

Centerm Information Co.LTD.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Hisense

Ingenico Group

NCR Corporation

NEC Corporation

Newland Payment Technology

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology Corp.

Posiflex Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

VeriFone Systems Inc.

Key Takeaways of Point of Sale Terminal Market Study

Fixed POS terminal holds leading share of more than 3/4th of the total market value.

Mobile POS terminal segment will gain 3.6X growth during the forecast period.

On-premise deployment has a market value share of more than 77%.

Cloud POS presents lucrative growth opportunities on the back of a stupendous 10% CAGR through 2029.

Healthcare is projected to grow 2.7X during the forecast.

Asia Pacific (East Asia + SAO) will lead global sales and grow 2.4X during the forecast period.

“Market players stand to gain sustainable growth by forging strategic partnerships with stakeholders from within various applications. Innovation of POS systems with support features for managing inventory, and employee productivity will further product demand.”-Says the Fact MR Analyst

