Sports Flooring Market: Outdoor Product Type Segment Slated to Touch a Value of About US$ 485 Mn by 2031 End

Global sports flooring market is forecasted to reach a figure of about US$ 2,150 Mn in 2026 and sports flooring market growth is poised to exhibit a 3.1% CAGR in the period of assessment.

Sports flooring should be laid after keeping a lot of considerations in mind. Some of the parameters that are to be considered while laying sports flooring is the shock absorption, which is the quantum of impact that is absorbed by the floor, usually measured in percentage.

Also, the vertical deformation needs to be considered that is the average distance the floor deforms under impact, measured in mm. Also, sports flooring should be able to withstand rolling load.

Global Sports Flooring Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Outdoor

Indoor End Use Commercial

Residential Material Type Wood

Rubber

Polymeric Sales Channel Direct Sales

Independent Sports Outlet

Mass Merchandiser

Value Added Reseller

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global sports flooring market through 2026, which include

Gerflor SAS

Tarkett SA

Forbo

Kiefer USA

Bauwerk Boen Group

EPI group

Horner Sports Flooring

Signature Sports

Robbins Sports Surfaces

Aacer Flooring

SnapSports

Flexcourt Atheletics

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Sports Flooring Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the indoor product type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 1,650 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2026. The indoor product type segment is estimated to account for nearly four-fifth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to lose in market share by the year 2026 end.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, residential end use segment will reach a value of more than US$ 300 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The residential end use segment is estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the end use segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the wood material type segment is slated to reach a value of more than US$ 600 Mn in 2026. The wood material type segment is expected to lose some market value by the end of the year 2026. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the wood material type segment.

Fact.MR forecasts that the direct sales segment will exhibit a CAGR of more than 3% from 2017 to 2026. Direct sales segment is estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the sales channel segment by 2017 end and is expected to gain some market share by the end of the year 2026.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for sports flooring, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Aacer Flooring, Conica AG, Rephouse Ltd., Gerflor SAS, EPI group, Tarkett SA, KLIKFLEX FLOORING, Forbo, Signature Sports, SnapSports, Matsinc, Kiefer USA, Horner Sports Flooring, Flexcourt Atheletics, Bauwerk Boen Group and Robbins Sports Surfaces.

