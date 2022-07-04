Growing Demand for Natural Emulsifiers to Propel Market Growth of Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers – Fact.MR Survey

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

There has been a significant uptick in the consumption of convenient and packaged foods. Food manufacturers are increasingly using low-fat and low-calorie emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers in their products.

Moreover, dietary changes are being observed at an unprecedented level in many countries coupled with the introduction of new dietary guidelines by NGOs and health institutions.

The dietary recommendations have further intensified consumer demand for low fat products. This has motivated manufacturers to invest in natural emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers. Pak Group and Corbion have expanded their dough conditioners’ portfolio with natural emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers.

Emulsifiers & Co-Emulsifiers Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of emulsifiers & co-emulsifiers market on the basis of product type and end-use industry across the six key regions.

Product Type

Mono, Di – Glycerides & Derivatives

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Other Products

End Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Detergent

Other

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

MEA

Key Takeaways of Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market Study

Fact.MR says that the emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 3.7 Bn between 2020 to 2030

Owing to an increase in the number of food processing companies in Asia-Pacific, the region is likely to witness strongest growth in the global emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market during the forecast period.

Fact.MR reveals that pharmaceutical applications of emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers are expected to reach twice its current market value, showing highest year on year growth rate in latter half of the forecast period

The FDA ban on PHOs for food product usage has been effective from 2018, and has created a favorable market for natural, and plant based emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers obtained from palm oil, soy and sun flower

“While the emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers industry has been growing organically with small and mid-sized players focusing on increasing supply-chain efficiency, the market leaders such as Cargill and ADM are more inclined towards acquisitions across the value chain. This indicates a growing yet consolidating market which will further strengthen the footprint of large players. ” says the Fact.MR analyst

Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market will Surge with Inorganic Investments as Key Strategy

The market for emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers is fragmented, but activities of market leaders are expected to move the market towards partial consolidation by the end of the forecast period. Prominent players in the emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market were highly active in 2019. Archer Daniels Midland has been most active in acquisitions. ADM acquired Ziegler Group, Florida Chemical Company LLC, Neovia, Rodelle and Probiotics International Limited. Acquisitions of ADM are supplementing its current portfolios, which is expected to bolster its growth. Similar acquisitions have been observed in other companies such as Cargill Incorporated and Ingredion Incorporated. The inorganic growth strategies of these companies are focused on increasing their regional penetration and product portfolios, which in turn is expected to benefit and enhance the adoption of emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers.

