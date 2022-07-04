Powder Defoamers Market Will Grow At A CAGR Of 4% To 5.5% During The Period 2022-2031

According to Fact.MR, the global Powder Defoamers Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers and trends accelerating Powder Defoamers Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Prominent Key players of the Powder Defoamers Market survey report

  • BASF SE
  • Clariant AG
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • DOW
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Ashland
  • KCC Basildon
  • Harmony Additives Pvt. Ltd.
  • CPS Performance Materials Corp.
  • Elementis Plc.
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Om Tex Chem Private Limited
  • PMC Ouvrie
  • Peramin AB
  • CHT Germany GmbH

Key Segments

By Type
  • Water Based
  • Solvent Based
  • Silicone Based
By Application
  • Paper & Pulp
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Detergents
  • Water Treatment
  • Textiles
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Food and Beverages
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • U.K
    • Spain
    • BENELUX
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • South Asia
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Australia & New Zealand
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • S. Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of SEA

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

